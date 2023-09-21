Graduate tackle LaDarius Henderson didn’t take a single game-speed rep for 10 months after a tendon injury in his hand prematurely ended his season at Arizona State early last October.

Now, nearly a year removed from an injury that began a tumultuous journey — from forgoing the National Football League draft, to transferring and sitting out of spring ball — the tackle has finally regained solid footing. Solid enough that when his time came in the second half for the No. 2 Michigan football team against a perilous matchup against Bowling Green State University, he was ready.

“(I’m) never really surprised,” Henderson said of his promotion to right tackle on Tuesday. “Whenever things happen, I just stay prepared and I’m excited when that does happen.”

Until August though, it was difficult to stay prepared. Henderson had to get acclimated over and over again to a host of changes. In coming to the Wolverines, the Texas native had lofty expectations — and a laundry list of challenges to get there.

Foremost among these efforts, was getting on the field to begin with.

“It’s not like you’re a receiver and you’ve ran routes and catch, you hit people,” Henderson said of returning to full health. “Every single play — so when you take a long break from that, you can definitely (feel it).”

By fall camp in late summer— after being forced sit out and complete one final credit hour online at Arizona State to fulfill his graduation requirements — Henderson was healthy, but not the starter. Though Michigan graduated tackle Ryan Hayes to the NFL, it returned a suite of old faces and gained new ones too.

The Wolverines’ offensive line had already penciled in senior guard Zak Zinter and graduate guard Trevor Keegan as starters. On the ends, Michigan returned graduate tackles Karsen Barnhart and Trente Jones. And to make matters even more difficult, Henderson didn’t transfer in alone, as the Wolverines’ recruited senior tackle Myles Hinton — a two-year starter at Stanford.

The list of competitors could have been dizzying for Henderson, who cut his teeth at tackle as a true freshman before transitioning to guard during his sophomore and junior year. Before Henderson could compete for the Wolverines, he had to compete against them.

Yet, the tackle-turned-guard-turned-tackle-again emphasized that challenge was the exact reason he came to Michigan.

“I feel like as a player you can never be afraid of competition,” Henderson said. “… I wouldn’t be ready for the NFL in the future, or life if I was afraid of competition.”

And despite having the opportunity to pursue his future in the NFL, he believed he still had more to prove in college.

“My mindset was if I’m not good enough to to play with these guys, then I got to dig deep and look within yourself,” Henderson said. “Like ‘I got some getting better to do,’ which is never a bad thing — to realize you got to get better.”

And whether it was a result of knocking off injury rust, acclimating to a new environment or adjusting to high caliber competition, when offensive line coach Sherrone Moore drew up his first three starting lineups of the year, Henderson wasn’t on them. Though he saw some late-game snaps against East Carolina, Henderson was off the field entirely against UNLV.

The athlete who once started at left tackle as a true freshman hadn’t made the cut.

“You can either crumble and get real sad and walk around like your world’s over or you could get better every single day,” Henderson said. “And when your opportunity comes, be very prepared for it. And that’s the route I choose to take.”

And this past week against the Falcons, Henderson’s relentless mindset paid off. Replacing Hinton, Henderson reclaimed his tackle position. Now, he doesn’t want to relinquish it.

Though neither Moore nor Michigan have made any statements regarding starters, Henderson forsees another opportunity on Saturday. Sporting a cheeky grin, Henderson hinted that there would be more to come:

“You gotta wait for Saturday.”