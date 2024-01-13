It’s been 13 seasons since a Kris Jenkins was in the NFL, but that’s about to change come April.

Jenkins broke the news to ESPN on Friday, becoming the fifth player from the Michigan football team to declare after offensive lineman LaDarius Henderson and edge rusher Jaylen Harrell announced their entry earlier in the day. A senior defensive tackle with a personality as big as his impact in the trenches, Jenkins projects to be a top 50 pick according to ESPN.

Due to his strength and athleticism — ranked No. 6 on Bruce Feldman’s freaks list — Jenkins became a core part of the Wolverines’ defensive tackle rotation, as well as an outspoken leader, en route to winning a national championship. He racked up 113 tackles with 4.5 sacks in his career. He also picked off a pass against Bowling Green back in September, nearly returning it for a touchdown.

Those traits meant Jenkins had NFL Draft opportunities last season, but he came back for one more year to try and win a national championship. Michigan accomplished that Monday, and Jenkins has since unsurprisingly chosen to pursue his professional career.

Jenkins isn’t the first of his name to enter the draft. The Carolina Panthers picked his father, Kris Jenkins Sr., in the second round of the 2001 NFL Draft. In his 10-year career, the elder Jenkins was a four-time All-Pro defensive tackle.

The Wolverines’ defensive tackle group will miss the younger Jenkins’ production, considering he played the most snaps of any defensive tackle on the team. However, its two talented sophomores in Kenneth Grant and Mason Graham proved they could handle increased workloads throughout the season. Michigan can lean on them to produce next season, although the depth of the unit will miss a player as gifted as Jenkins.

Just like his father, Jenkins is chasing his NFL dream. And by entering the draft, he’s followed the first step.