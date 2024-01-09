HOUSTON — Running out of his tunnel for the final warmups before the National Championship game, Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. spun back around to fire an imaginary arrow into the crowd.

An archer celebration — taking an imaginary arrow out of an imaginary satchel behind his back with his left hand then slinging it by holding an imaginary bow with his right hand — is the Heisman finalist’s signature celebration. It’s fitting, because as the nation’s leading passer, he constantly sliced balls through the air toward pinpointed targets like an archer all season.

The more time you give an archer to hit their targets, the more often they’ll do so. While Penix is a gifted passer on his own, the confidence to trot out of the tunnel with a sling-shot celebration is bolstered by the guys he has protecting him. The Huskies’ offensive line — winner of the Joe Moore Award for the nation’s best o-line, an award the Michigan football team won the past two seasons — has given Penix clean pockets to fire away from all year long.

So for the second week in a row, the Wolverines’ defensive line knew it was going to have its hands full in a high-stakes tilt with the eyes of the college football world on them. And for the second week in a row, the unit delivered.

“That guy right there trusted the d-line to go crazy,” graduate defensive lineman Cam Goode told The Michigan Daily, pointing at defensive coordinator Jesse Minter. “That’s all we did man, we went crazy. (Minter) let us off the leash, let us pass rush, and it was just a blessing man.”

Early and often, the defensive line played National Championship-caliber football at NRG Stadium. Limiting Washington to just 41 rushing yards, linemen shed blocks to plug holes. And though they only recorded one sack on the day, the pass rush forced Penix to attempt a bevy of passes under duresses, causing the archer to miss the mark more than usual.

Leading the charge up front was sophomore defensive tackle Kenneth Grant. Not only did he play an integral role in run stopping, but his and Michigan’s lone sack on the night was a big one.

Early in the second quarter, Grant’s bull rush obliterated offensive lineman Nate Kalepo, earning Grant a clear path to Penix. His pure strength initially dragging Penix down with just one hand, Grant pounced on the play to push the Huskies deep in their own territory and eventually set up a three-and-out.

The only thing more attention-grabbing than the 339-pounder moving so quickly to get the key sack was the celebration he did afterward. After slinging Penix to the ground, Grant popped right back up and stole more than just the drive from Penix — he stole Penix’s whole flow.

Shooting an imaginary bow and arrow into the crowd himself, Grant sent a clear message: he wasn’t going to back down to Washington’s highly-touted o-line, taking the fight right to them and giving the Huskies uncharacteristic issues moving the ball all game.

“I mean KG just gets better and better every game,” senior edge rusher Braiden McGregor told The Daily. “When he came in here we knew he was gonna be a freak and he was gonna be a player, but then when he goes and does what he does, I would say I’m not surprised, but every time it surprises me the more and more he gets better. … To be able to hit the celly, that just shows the kind of players we got.”

While plays like those put all eyes on the d-line, the unit kept making plays happen even when attention shifted elsewhere. When Penix sent a perfectly placed over the shoulder throw downfield in the fourth quarter, the catch had the Huskies rolling again at a time when they needed points.

But yellow laundry on the field put the attention right back on the trenches. There, it was clear that McGregor beat offensive lineman Roger Rosengarten to draw a holding call and erase the positive play entirely. For an offensive line so stout all year, Michigan’s defensive line forced missed blocks like those when they mattered most to keep the Huskies tame.

“I feel like as a d-line unit we played great,” sophomore edge rusher Derrick Moore told The Daily. “We just played against a great quarterback, he knew when to get the ball out and when to scramble, but I felt like the pressure was there.”

Michigan’s d-line kept the pressure up, meaning the Wolverines felt no pressure after the game. They weren’t worried about letting another prime postseason opportunity slip away or letting the nation’s best o-line control them. The only pressure left was in the little things, like Goode worrying he lost his AirPods postgame before later finding them in his bag.

Those AirPods were in his bag, and his whole d-line got in theirs throughout the game. With a National Championship on the line, the last thing it wanted to do was see Penix take his arrows out and start finding targets. So they handled business at the line of scrimmage, ensuring Penix could only do his patented bow and arrow celebration before the title game — not after it.