Karsen Barnhart has been all over the place. To the left, to the right and kicking out defenders to clear holes and protect junior quarterback J.J. McCarthy.

This season, the graduate offensive lineman started at left tackle for three games. He also played some snaps on the right side in two of those, along with starting the last two games at right tackle. Contributing across the line, he does have a favorite spot to play:

“Starting, yes,” Barnhart quipped Tuesday.

Barnhart doesn’t pick favorites — he’s just pleased to be on the field. And for an offensive line sporting multiple transfers, the No. 2 Michigan football team is delighted to have him on the field, too. He started nine games on the line last season, boasting plenty of experience and helping the line gel.

But while he’s a stable presence on the line, his location on it has been anything but. He’s here, he’s there, he’s going anywhere his team needs him. His Wolverines roots, however, started on the left side. Most of the game action he got in his first three years at Michigan were on the left side, but when he became a regular starter in his fourth season, it came with a switch to playing primarily right tackle.

The move was a big step for Barnhart’s Michigan career, being his first time carrying large workloads on the regular. That didn’t mean it came easy.

“Left side was definitely easier when I first got here to play, compared to right tackle,” Barnhart said. “Right tackle was pretty tough my first couple weeks there, I couldn’t really kick step well. And then once I just got the hang of it, it just hasn’t left.”

Even when he went back to left tackle earlier in the season, his right tackle skills didn’t abandon him when he switched back over to it against Nebraska. He made it easy to see against Minnesota, too.

Barnhart doesn’t pick a favorite position on the line — as long as he’s starting — but he does have a favorite type of block. It’s downfield blocks where he can show off his big-man speed, a block he calls “an offensive lineman’s dream.” He was living that dream against the Golden Gophers when senior running back Blake Corum got free on a rushing attempt early in the second quarter.

As Corum got loose, so did Barnhart. With the run hitting the left side, Barnhart didn’t have much to block from the right tackle spot after the linebacker followed the pulling right guard toward the play. So Barnhart got moving. Sprinting into the secondary, he caught up with a swerving Corum, throwing a heavy block on Minnesota defensive back Jack Henderson before nudging another defender to extend Corum’s rush to a 40-yard gain.

Plays like that show that Barnhart doesn’t really care where he’s at. If he’s on the field, he’s looking for big plays.

“I’m comfortable both with left and right,” Barnhart said. “… It doesn’t really change my mindset, just playing next to a different guy and I love it. … It’s important to be versatile in the long run, and also for injuries and things of that nature.”

Versatility is the name of the game for Barnhart, who still takes practice snaps on both sides of the line to stay prepared for any situation. It bodes well with the blue collar nature of the various o-line positions he plays, and his own blue collar nature.

His dad, Jeff, is a union crane operator, and Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh has seen that first hand. Jeff helped work on Harbaugh’s summer home in northern Michigan a couple years ago, and he even got tips from Jeff on how to operate a skid steer.

All of it is related. The hard work Karsen was raised around, with Harbaugh calling Jeff “a hero” for his gritty work ethic, is reflected in Karsen’s wide-ranging play.

“(Karsen’s) a trusted agent and known friend,” Harbaugh said. “Selfless player, does everything for the team. He’s always locked in and pulling his weight.”

On Tuesday, Karsen equated being called a trusted agent and known friend to when Harbaugh said there are houseplants and field corn — Karsen being field corn.

It’s a characterization he gets for being willing to move anywhere on the line to help his team, for being willing to adjust his game and leave his comfort zone. Willing to be all over the place.

To the left, to the right, he’s always doing the Karsen shuffle, and it’s helping Michigan’s o-line block.