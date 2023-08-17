He’s an elder statesman with a fresh face. He’s a quick learner with the most to catch up on. He’s the most experienced cornerback in the Michigan football team’s defensive back room, yet has the least games in maize and blue under his belt.

He’s graduate transfer defensive back Josh Wallace. And before he even steps on the field for the Wolverines, he needs to fully clarify which uniform he’s putting on.

“One thing I need (Wallace) to do is understand he’s on the team,” graduate defensive back Mike Sainristil said at Big Ten Media Days. “Josh and I will be talking and anytime Michigan’s brought up he’ll refer to Michigan as ‘you guys’ as if he’s not on the team. So, he’s been working on it.”

Wallace, to his credit, shot back at the semi-playful, but wholly-important accusations.

“That was my little phase I had,” Wallace admitted Wednesday. “I’d watch TV and be like ‘oh you guys play at night.’ That’s done now. I’m part of the team.”

The interaction elicited chuckles and does indeed seem like a minor speed bump in the greater scheme of Wallace’s integration with the team. Yet, as Michigan ramps up toward its opening contest against East Carolina, the Wolverines have continuously preached a mantra of “process over prize” and being where their feet are.

For Wallace, a four-year experienced veteran who saw his first start back in 2019, there’s much work to be done — laying right at his feet.

Wallace joined Michigan as a late transfer in April during the second transfer window. After being wined and dined at The Chop House by his now Wolverine teammates, he committed. But once the Wagyu-laden event closed, the real work had to begin. Wallace suddenly needed to learn a playbook almost overnight, then fight for a coveted secondary cornerback position.

And amid this rapidly changing scenario for Wallace, in stepped Sainristil.

“He was just my roommate in the hotel,” Wallace said. “We were getting here at the same time, and since I’ve been here, we’ve just been going over plays together and just getting caught up. (He’s) really like my brother.”

And that’s where it really matters. Going into his fifth season, Wallace proclaims that picking up on playbooks, schemes and the more technical aspects of the game is “not really that challenging” to him. Wallace was voted a team captain in only his sophomore year at UMass, after starting eight games his freshman year.

Thus, for Wallace to truly acclimate to the Michigan team, he needs more brothers like Sainristil — not necessarily any more opportunities to practice on the field. While many exciting new talents must vie for playing time to develop their game further this season, Wallace is not one of those. He’s already there.

Wallace may be one of the freshest faces on the roster, but he’s a grizzled veteran. And while his game could potentially take another leap this upcoming season, that doesn’t project to be what makes or breaks his play for the Wolverines.

Instead, it’s about building bonds. It’s about ‘we’ and ‘us’ — not ‘you guys’ and ‘them.’

Though it may not necessarily be learning how to keep his hips low and his chest over his knees, or attempting to solidify his man-to-man press coverage, there is much learning to be done.

“It’s a little weird at times, but we’re all learning at the same time,” Wallace said. “It’s good at the end of the day to still gel with the guys. That’s all that matters.”

When the time comes to take the field — as Wallace projects to line up alongside Sainristil and sophomore defensive back standout Will Johnson — the gel will make all the difference. Communication, not coordination, will take Wallace’s impact to the next level.

Because whether he’s ready or not, when Wallace suits up against East Carolina on Sept. 3, it won’t be ‘you guys’ who let up a touchdown anymore.