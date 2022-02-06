Michigan offensive coordinator Josh Gattis is leaving to assume the same role at the University of Miami. The Athletic first reported the news Sunday morning.

Gattis’s departure occurs just four days after Jim Harbaugh announced his decision to return to the Wolverines after a month-long flurry of NFL rumors. Now, Harbaugh is tasked with replacing both coordinators, with defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald having left for the same job with the Baltimore Ravens in January.

The 38-year-old Gattis joined Michigan’s coaching staff in 2019 boasting a modernized scheme of “speed and space,” with the hopes of rejuvenating the Wolverines’ offense with an influx of creativity. It took three seasons for that vision to materialize, but, this past year, Michigan’s offense emerged as one of the nation’s best under Gattis’s watch. Buoyed by a dominant rushing attack and people-eating offensive line, the Wolverines scored 35.8 points per game, the 16th-best mark in the nation. In December, Gattis captured the Broyles Award, given annually to the top assistant coach.

It remains unclear what direction Michigan will pursue to replace Gattis. Running backs coach Mike Hart, who carried an associate head coach title at Indiana, seems poised to be a candidate. Perhaps offensive line coach Sherrone Moore, who is already a co-offensive coordinator, assumes the role. Quarterbacks coach Matt Weiss, whom Harbaugh may have brought with him to Minnesota, also figures to get a look.

Regardless of who fills Gattis’s shoes, Michigan’s offense retains a plethora of talent heading into next season. The Wolverines return all but three offensive starters, including both quarterbacks — freshman J.J. McCarthy and junior Cade McNamara — along with sophomore running back Blake Corum, freshman running back Donovan Edwards and senior receiver Ronnie Bell.

