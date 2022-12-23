Of the four Michigan football players who stood at the dais to speak to the media Thursday afternoon, two were standout freshman — defensive back Will Johnson and defensive tackle Mason Graham.

And as the second-ranked Wolverines await their New Year’s Eve showdown with No. 3 Texas Christian, it’s worth reflecting on the impact that Johnson and Graham have made on Michigan’s fifth-ranked scoring defense. Without them, the complexion of this team looks vastly different.

Johnson arrived as the crown jewel of the Wolverines’ 2022 recruiting class, a five-star defensive back and local product from Detroit. Thursday, Johnson admitted that his pedigree didn’t create any added pressure, as high rankings so often do. Rather, the Michigan coaching staff had Johnson begin his career with a blank slate, forcing him to to earn everything.

“I never really felt overwhelmed or anything,” Johnson said. “Just (had to) go out there and do what I can do.”

Johnson’s talent quickly became apparent. He drew his first start Nov. 5 against Rutgers and has been the Wolverines’ best cornerback ever since. In The Game, he shadowed Ohio State’s uber-talented Marvin Harrison Jr.; he followed that noteworthy performance with an eye-opening display in the Big Ten Championship game, picking off Purdue twice.

The timing of that ascension wasn’t a coincidence — Johnson began to feel most comfortable after the Oct. 15 clash with Penn State, right in the thicket of Big Ten play.

“Everything started to slow down more and more every game,” Johnson said. “… It was more just being comfortable in those atmospheres and playing fast and not being worried about the crowd and all that, just locking in.

“… I just feel real comfortable right now.”

For Graham, the arc is similar.

A four-star recruit, Graham wasn’t sure what his role would be as a freshman. When he arrived on campus as an early enrollee, Chris Hinton and Donovan Jeter had yet to declare for the NFL Draft, resulting in a glut at nose tackle.

“I just came with the mindset, ‘I gotta put in the work and then the results will come,’ ” Graham said.

Sure enough, he cracked the rotation immediately, playing early in the season opener. By Oct. 1 against Iowa, Graham found himself in the starting lineup.

“That confidence really started to show more and more,” junior defensive lineman Kris Jenkins said Tuesday. “As the season continued, he’s just been doing his thing.”

Graham conceded that he still feels like a “young player,” despite hardly playing like one. While not boasting the same statistics or highlight-reel plays that Johnson touts, Graham’s impact is equally undeniable. Michigan allows just 85.2 rushing yards per game — the third-best figure in the nation — thanks in large part to Graham’s role flanking senior Mazi Smith in the heart of the Wolverines’ defensive line.

In speaking Thursday, both Johnson and Graham were keenly aware of the need for continued production, especially with TCU fast approaching. Johnson will likely be tasked with guarding Quentin Johnston, the Horned Frogs’ 6-foot-4 leading receiver and a favorite target of quarterback Max Duggan.

Graham, meanwhile, will play a crucial role in slowing TCU down on the ground. While the Horned Frogs don’t lean heavily on their rushing attack, it would bode well for Michigan to make TCU entirely one-dimensional on offense.

So much of Michigan’s fate on defense hinges on Johnson and Graham. That is a testament to both their abilities and the program’s infrastructure.

“I think it’s just development,” Johnson said when asked what allowed Michigan’s freshmen to succeed. “Them having good coaches and a good strength staff. The strength staff has you ready and the coaching staff has you locked in on the gameplan and what we do every week.”

And right now, as their freshmen journeys near an end, that focus is on TCU.