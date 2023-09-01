At the conclusion of last year’s intra-conference play, only two college football teams stood atop the nation undefeated — then No. 1 Georgia and No. 2 Michigan. Summiting No. 16 LSU and unranked Purdue, respectively, to win their conference titles, the two teams sat back and watched as an anxious scramble unfolded.

With two open slots left, the jumbled pack behind them was chaotic to say the least.

In a heartbreaking overtime loss, No. 3 TCU had slipped for the first time all season to No. 9 Kansas State. Out west, No. 10 USC’s crumbling against No. 8 Utah gave them a second loss and halted their five game winning streak. Meanwhile, No. 4 Ohio State, No. 5 Alabama and No. 6 Tennessee attempted to ride out the storm.

Each team levied a reasonable claim for a spot in the College Football Playoff. Yet, when the dust finally settled twelve weeks after that first kickoff, one fact of college football became unmistakably clear:

The teams’ non-conference strength of schedule meant little for their CFB Playoff birth.

All seven of the teams’ arguments surrounded either their recent championship play, their hot streaks, or talent level. While on the other hand, Michigan’s 13-0 final record spoke for itself — their “cushiest” non-conference schedule wasn’t used against them.

And opening another weak non-conference schedule on Saturday against East Carolina, it once again won’t matter for the Wolverines. If Michigan goes 3-0 against its less-than elite opponents, by the time conference play rolls around, or the Wolverines stare down Penn State, not playing a good non-conference team won’t matter.

So, as contentious arguments swirl yet again surrounding strength of schedule and the path to the playoff, it’s time to retire the “out of conference schedule” argument in college football. A team’s out of conference strength of schedule doesn’t matter now, and it will matter even less as incoming conference realignment and the 12 team playoff format alters college football forever.

And although programs do not decide their schedules on a year-to-year basis, any team with CFB Playoff aspirations need look no further than just this past season as to why the strength of their out of conference schedule has little effect on their final championship goal.

Last season, the final four teams — Georgia, Michigan, TCU and Ohio State — went undefeated in non-conference play against less than competitive teams. Combined, the teams only played three power five teams against 10 total opponents. Two of the three — Oregon (vs. the Bulldogs) and Oklahoma (vs. the Horned Frogs) — were tasked with instituting new head coaches. All but one of the 10 games were decided by 23 or more points.

Considering that, flash back to the arguments over who should find their way into last year’s Playoff, and it becomes clear that the strength of schedule held little weight. As the Group of Five teams the candidates played remained less than relevant, and the actual Power Five programs led by first year head coaches went on to have expectedly down years, the out of conference schedule became an afterthought.

That’s not to say that a loss wouldn’t have potentially derailed these teams. It would have.

But they didn’t lose. And in the end, as Michigan beat Hawaii on the same week that Alabama beat Texas, it didn’t make any difference. It was the conference play of these teams that ended up making the true difference. The Wolverines found their way in beating archrival Ohio State and claiming their second straight Big Ten Championship. The Crimson Tide lost two in-conference games, didn’t qualify for the SEC Championship and found themselves on the outside looking in.

When it mattered most, the decision-making factors of the CFB Playoff committee that influenced these teams’ ultimate goal was not the quality of early-season out of conference opponents. It’s not who these teams started against, it’s who they finished against. Later games inevitably meant more, especially when the CFB Playoff committee stated that the “body of work” of a team is what made its final decisions.

This year will be no different. As critics deride Georgia’s out of conference lineup of Tennessee Martin, Ball State, UAB and Georgia Tech, or the Wolverines’ contests against Eastern Carolina, UNLV and Bowling Green, it won’t matter. If Michigan stands atop the college football universe once more at 13-0, their non-conference schedule will never remove them from their spot in the CFB Playoff. The same goes for Georgia.

Put simply: 12-odd weeks from now, the out of conference strength of schedule any team plays will have little final impact on who finds their way into the CFB Playoff. As it stands, of the Top 15 teams in the preseason AP Poll (excluding independent Notre Dame) only six play currently ranked teams in their non-conference slate — out of 46 games. That’s it.

So stop arguing, complaining and moaning and groaning about the strength of a team’s out of conference schedule.

Because it didn’t matter, it doesn’t matter and it won’t matter.