Barry Bonds, Lance Armstrong and now, the Michigan football program.

Though from different sports, contexts and generations, their legacies are now — or are soon to be — regarded as cheaters.

It doesn’t matter that Barry Bonds played during the ‘Steroid Era’ and that numerous other baseball players, famous or not, juiced as well. It doesn’t matter that Lance Armstrong was one of many (87% to be exact) Tour de France cyclists who doped in order to gain an advantage during his seven-championship run. Nevertheless, now too, it won’t matter who stole what college football signs or when.

Because regardless of guilt, or how widespread the problem is, Michigan was caught, caught first and caught while winning. And on Friday, by suspending Jim Harbaugh, Tony Petitti signed the death warrant on Michigan’s legacy.

Let’s go back for a moment. If a sign-stealing scandal had come out in say, 2017, as Michigan dropped its sixth consecutive game against Ohio State, punted away victory against Michigan State, ran into a brick wall called Penn State, and slipped against Wisconsin, all before losing in the ever-lauded Outback Bowl — face it, you wouldn’t particularly care. You really wouldn’t.

Nobody outside of the program would’ve called for Harbaugh’s head as vehemently. Nobody would’ve cared as much that a lowly program got accused of stupidly trying to get ahead. And there would’ve been no rush for the commissioner to come down this hard with a suspension.

Sure, the public perception would’ve been bad. The Wolverines would’ve been embarrassed. Perhaps Harbaugh would’ve been let go and the program would’ve gone through yet another reset. But nothing would’ve transpired as quickly, with suspensions carried out before the ink even dried. Nothing like this, at least. It simply would’ve sparked ridicule and jeers as Michigan watched more games tick into the losing column.

But it didn’t happen then. It’s happening now. It’s happening as Michigan has clawed its way back to the pinnacle of the sport. After two decades of mediocrity and defeat, the Wolverines have won back-to-back Big Ten Championships, made consecutive appearances in the College Football Playoff and seemingly returned as a genuine player in college football.

And now that is marred — probably forever.

Whether one year or one decade from now, discussions around Michigan football’s success, at the very least in 2023, if not in ‘21 and ‘22 as well, will revolve around the buzzwords of today: Stalions, stealing, signs and suspensions.

Those words encapsulate what Michigan football’s perception has become, and it’ll stay that way in the public eye.

Now, maybe you don’t feel so harsh. Maybe, you want to counter my thoughts with the phrase that has become nauseatingly embedded in Maize and Blue thought. “Due Process!” many cried to Petitti and the NCAA, citing foundational principles of life, liberty and the pursuit of college football championships.

To that I say this: first, the NCAA and the Big Ten are not the government. Just as private institutions can limit what you and I say, so too are the NCAA and Big Ten allowed to do as they please with Michigan. They may have violated what many see as an important precedent, but they didn’t break a law.

Second, and more importantly, as the Michigan football team flew into Happy Valley and Tony Petitti delivered a striking blow to suspend Jim Harbaugh for the rest of the regular season, the Big Ten delivered the verdict critics yearned for.

Michigan’s legacy was decided then and there.

It didn’t matter that the investigation was still ongoing by the NCAA. It didn’t matter that reports at the time had found that the NCAA linked no evidence between Harbaugh and any connection to sign stealing. And it didn’t matter that Michigan attempted to unearth a legacy of sign stealing by Ohio State, Purdue and Rutgers. Because by forgoing due process — whatever that truly means in this context — Petitti closed the case on the Wolverines.

For better or worse, Michigan and sign-stealing are forever intertwined. And Petitti signed the death warrant.

It could be tomorrow, or it could be a year from now, and Michigan could be completely cleared. But they probably won’t be. The NCAA informed the Big Ten that it had evidence of the scheme that — we as onlookers must presume — is serious enough to violate the gray area of sign stealing and come down with punishment. But say they were cleared, and by some miracle for the Wolverines, they beat the case and every charge.

It wouldn’t matter.

By returning to the near top of the college football world, going undefeated in Big Ten play since 2021 and clashing with rivals along the way, Michigan already had a target on its back. And by falling into yet another scandal — whether it actually cheated or not — the target stumbled into its own missile.

The Wolverines marched into 2023 with everything going for them. Two straight years of immense success, a veteran roster and a head coach who had perhaps silenced the on-field critics for the first time in his Michigan career. But walking out, whether it’s a loss to Ohio State or a National Championship victory, Michigan will always have a new legacy attached to it: tainted with the sour taste of a bitter word — cheater.

The court of public opinion ruled and Petitti slammed the gavel.