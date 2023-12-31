It was always going to come down to him.

Ever since then-starting quarterback Cade McNamara floundered under the pressure of Georgia’s defense in 2021, and the freshman dashed in for limited relief; ever since he threw the sole touchdown to then-freshman wideout Andrel Anthony to show a glimmer of potential in a hopeless game; ever since he declared in anguish that Michigan would return after a rollercoaster loss to TCU, there was only ever one answer.

The answer was J.J. McCarthy.

When the time inevitably comes, the first-ranked Wolverines will rely on their junior signal-caller, their five-star, the quarterback who helped turn around a program in mediocrity — to change the game.

“He’s playing the best football I’ve ever seen him play,” quarterbacks coach Kirk Campbell told The Michigan Daily Saturday. “He’s throwing the ball as well as I’ve ever seen him throw — anybody I’ve ever seen throw the ball for that matter.”

Be that as it may, it won’t fully translate until Monday. After an electric offensive start to the season, followed by a quieter output to finish it, McCarthy has yet to fully play his A-game against prime opponents. Rivalry victories, a Big Ten Championship and a No. 1 ranking in the College Football Playoff smoothed any discontent. McCarthy’s play was, at the very least, enough. And when things are going right and wins keep coming, complaints are few and far between.

Now though, a new challenger approaches. No. 4 Alabama comes in at a different stage than Michigan. Winning the SEC Championship by knocking off the former No. 1 team in the nation, and doing so by looking better and better with each passing week, suddenly for the Wolverines, good enough isn’t good enough.

If Michigan wants to win, it needs a J.J. McCarthy who is playing the best football of his career.

Not a McCarthy playing like the one who took the field over the last four weeks, and not just one that plays better than that. It needs the J.J. McCarthy. It needs the five star, the dual threat and the projected first-round caliber NFL talent. It needs the best J.J. McCarthy possible.

“(Alabama has) a little more athletic talent — a lot more I should say,” Campbell said. “That’s no disrespect to Iowa, but it’s just a compliment to Alabama on the defensive side of the ball. But as far as execution on offense, you got to be high, you got to make plays.”

It may seem like a tall demand. After all, the best football of his career, for 60 minutes, is a narrow window for such a large task. But if the Wolverines want to win in the CFP, as they’ve painfully learned after the past two years, they need to win at their best.

His best.

Throughout his three-year career, McCarthy has held many forms. He’s been the wobbly true freshman that fumbled away Michigan State in 2021, yet seemed inspiring at times against Georgia. He’s been the volatile sophomore that overthrew his receivers, torched Ohio State and rode the waves of a failed comeback attempt against the Horned Frogs.

Now though, in a position that needs to be a certainty for the Wolverines, question marks still remain. In his last four games, McCarthy’s thrown for 496 yards, one touchdown, and one interception.

His play has been far from elite. McCarthy narrowly escaped throwing two interceptions against Iowa, threw all of eight times against Penn State — with zero attempts in the second half — and looked completely discombobulated against Maryland in a game that saw multiple nearly-snagged interceptions.

The days of facing East Carolina and UNLV are long gone. The Crimson Tide, at the very least, are just as good as Michigan’s late-season opponents, if not better.

So if the Wolverines look to leave Pasadena with a ticket booked for Houston, McCarthy needs to become an amalgamation of all the bright spots of his career.

He needs the calm, free-flowing success of the games against the Buckeyes and TCU in 2022, albeit without any interceptions. He needs the legs that converted first downs and pushed in touchdowns against Minnesota this season. He needs the confidence and creativity from earlier this season.

He needs it all.

Because if McCarthy doesn’t bring it, the Wolverines are in for a world of hurt. Michigan’s defense may indeed be able to corral Alabama’s five-star offense, but without complimentary play, even the best defenses can only hold on for so long.

The quarterback will need to show out. J.J. McCarthy will need to show out.

So whether it’s a nail biter, or a blowout — in either direction — one thing is for certain: for 60 minutes, McCarthy will have the ball in his hands. And assuming Jim Harbaugh and Co. doesn’t give him the same treatment as they did in Happy Valley nearly two months ago, the signal caller will have more than his fair share of opportunities. What he does with those opportunities, is up to him.

“I think he’s done a much better job of understanding defense and coverage structure before the snap, post snap and how to attack defenses, fully understand our game plan,” Campbell said. “Knowing that we don’t have to win a football game on one play.”

And while McCarthy may not have the chance for a storybook ending, where in the final waning seconds, the game will indeed be won on a final, singular play, his moment has been years in the making.

Even before he stepped foot onto the field against Georgia years ago, McCarthy’s status as a five-star, as a dual-threat, as the most talented quarterback in the Harbaugh tenure, led him to this moment. His season, and perhaps even career with the Wolverines, has come down to a momentous, final finish. It was never that surprising though, because it was always going to come down to him.

It just needs to be the best version of him.