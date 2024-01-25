A saga, finally, put to rest.

After years that have felt like lifetimes for the Michigan football faithful, former coach Jim Harbaugh has elected to return to the NFL to be the head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers. Harbaugh, the head coach of the Wolverines for the last nine seasons, signed a contract to join on with a team he once played for.

The length and terms of the deal are currently unknown. The deal will likely be a lucrative one, however, as reports confirmed that the University of Michigan was prepared to offer the coach a contract that would make him the highest paid coach in College Football. In the end, the much-maligned legacy of Warde Manuel takes another hit as the embattled athletic director could not secure the coach long-term after a historic season.

Once called on to step down after a difficult 2-4 Covid-19 2020 season, Harbaugh’s tenure was a tale of two times. Beginning his career 0-5 against Ohio State, and struggling to match other rival programs at times, the Wolverines first years under Harbaugh were often fraught at best. However, after a defining 2020 season, and a promise to “do it or die trying,” everything changed.

Since the start of 2021, Michigan regained its footing, and now has found itself on top of the college football mountain once more. Going 3-0 against Ohio State, securing three straight Big Ten Championships, three straight CFP Playoff berths, and now, after a Rose Bowl victory and National Championship, the Wolverines are back in business.

It didn’t come without strife though. Under Harbaugh, Michigan saw a litany of scandalous snafus, including 2020 Covid-19 recruiting violations during a dead period, conducting satellite camps that was later banned by the NCAA, and most recently, a sign-stealing allegation centered around staffer Connor Stallions, who was later relieved of his tenure with Michigan Athletics.

Seeking a renewed contract after having his pay slashed by Manuel in 2020, Harbaugh reportedly sought protections from potential NCAA punishment in addition to an increased salary. Nevertheless, despite the program’s first 15-0 season and a 2023 National Championship win, the two sides could not reach a conclusion that kept Harbaugh coaching the Wolverines.

Now, the future of Michigan’s program remains uncertain. The current favorite to ascend to the role of head coach is likely offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore, who participated as an interim head coach for four games earlier this season as Harbaugh served six games worth of suspensions for multiple allegations. Moore went 4-0 in these games, securing wins over the Buckeyes and Penn State.

Harbaugh may potentially bring some of his staff with him as well. Defensive coordinator Jesse Minter, who has had NFL aspirations as well, and associate head coaches such as strength and conditioning coach Ben Herbert, or special teams coordinator Jay Harbaugh — Jim’s son — are potential candidates to move on.

For now, the change will inevitably send ripple effects across not only Michigan, but the college football landscape, as the Wolverines search for a new chief of staff.