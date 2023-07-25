This story was updated on Tuesday, July 25th at 1:15 PM to include the University of Michigan’s response to the ongoing allegations.

Amid an NCAA investigation into the Michigan football team’s recruiting violations, Wolverines coach Jim Harbaugh faces a four-game suspension to start this upcoming season. Additionally, offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore and tight ends coach Grant Newsome will each face one-game suspensions for their involvement.

The suspensions for Harbaugh and Co. stem from a negotiated deal with the NCAA after the organization alleged that Michigan leadership both committed and lied about potential recruiting violations.

Allegedly, the investigation includes:

Level II allegations that Michigan met with two recruits during a 2021 recruiting dead period

A Level II allegation that the program utilized more than the legal number of coaches during practice sessions

A Level II allegation that Michigan monitored player workouts through video feeds

A Level I allegation that Harbaugh failed to comply with an NCAA investigation of the other four allegations

Former defensive coordinator Mike MacDonald, who recently transitioned to the defensive coordinator position for the Baltimore Ravens, will receive a year-long show-cause sanction from the NCAA.

The University of Michigan declined comment to The Michigan Daily, citing that it is still an “ongoing case” within the NCAA.

The four-game suspension for Harbaugh looks to cover the first four games of the season. The Wolverines open the season on a four-game home stand against East Carolina, UNLV, Bowling Green and fellow Big Ten member Rutgers.

In a pivotal season for Michigan, Harbaugh’s absence is an inopportune start to a campaign looking to sustain last year’s regular season success and rebound from a crushing defeat in the 2022 Fiesta Bowl.