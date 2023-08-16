Unfolding double-sided sheets of paper outlining his team’s depth chart as he took position at the podium, Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh made his agenda abundantly clear when asked about top fall camp performers to start Tuesday’s presser: he’s focused on the 2023 team, not the pending NCAA Committee on Infractions Inquiry into his recruiting violations now slated for 2024.

“I brought the whole roster with me, really, just to be able to refer back to that,” Harbaugh said, fiddling with the depth-chart sheets as he laid them across the podium, squinting to take a hard look at the fine print of names and position groups. “(There’s been) quite a few. To say the top of the list, (it’s) really tough to make that call, because there’s been a lot.”

The papers in front of him became a regular landing spot for Harbaugh’s eyes throughout the presser, the high amount of talent across them became a regular claim coming out of his vocal cords. He often jumped from one position group to the next, listing player after player after player that he thinks can make an impact this upcoming year.

Three weeks ago, Harbaugh’s eyes were forcefully gazed on a completely different subject — his impending four-game suspension via a negotiated resolution with the NCAA over recruiting violations. Three days ago, news spread that the deal was off, allowing Harbaugh to avoid suspension ahead of a pending review in 2024.

A whirlwind saga for the Wolverines’ coach took a sudden turn, sending any potential disciplinary action into the 2024 season. Did Harbaugh comment on any of it at Tuesday’s press conference?

“No,” Harbaugh said. “No, I can’t comment on that.”

Unable to speak on the now-delayed disciplinary decision that kept Harbaugh’s ever-illuminated spotlight shining squarely on him during the dog days of summer, he instead walked into the press conference with those printed depth charts in hand and his own agenda of what to talk about.

His agenda: just about everything — besides the NCAA suspension negotiation, of course.

As he harped on his team’s talent and read off names, the bounty of wealth he saw in front of him led to a real-time description of “The Michigan Method,” a term he now uses in reference to the depth-chart battles he’s consistently raved about.

Harbaugh read that another team was calling their own quarterback competition, “The Michigan Method,” in reference to Cade McNamara and JJ McCarthy’s quarterback battle that extended into last year’s first two weeks, and is applying it to this year’s squad to shed more light on what “paying the rent” looks like.

“I definitely think you’re going to see the Michigan method in play at the offensive tackle,” Harbaugh said. “There’s two starters on the left, there’s two starters on the right, there’s four starting tackles that we have and it’ll go through camp. I envision starting two tackles … the first game and two tackles the second game.”

While Harbaugh hinted at position battles across the field potentially spilling into the season both on Tuesday and at Big Ten Media Days in July, he placed a particular emphasis on the offensive tackles and believes graduate offensive lineman Karsen Barnhart is having the best fall camp so far.

But in the spirit of covering everything and coining terms, Harbaugh not only went position group by position group to leave no stone on the roster unturned, he even started quoting what scouts in the building are saying as fall camp is underway.

“(A scout) said ‘this is vibrant,’ so that’s my word,” Harbaugh said. “I can’t get that word out of my head. That just best describes the vibe, the mentality, it’s infectious.”

The terrace above the presser helped corroborate that statement. Just as Harbaugh finished his thoughts on the vibrant feeling, someone was boisterous entering the hallway that overlooks the main lobby of Michigan football’s headquarters at Schembechler Hall.

A staff member in the hallway quickly turned and ‘shushed’ the excited person, quelling their vibrance momentarily but further proving Harbaugh’s point — there’s an excitement reverberating around the building and around the team, even if it needs to be kept at bay while the head coach addresses the media.

That media address further encapsulated the excitement. The one thing that Harbaugh won’t talk about — a potential multi-game suspension — is now shelved for another year, allowing him to focus solely on the subject he loves to talk about.

The roster laid out in front of him.