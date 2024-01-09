HOUSTON — And all was good in the world.

The prodigal son had returned. He came bearing a Super Bowl appearance and a winning record from the NFL. A legendary Michigan quarterback, triumphantly returning in the program’s dire moment of need. Out of a nightmare, came a dream.

“And then when I played here at Michigan as a quarterback in the ’80s, you heard it a lot, all the time — the team, the team, the team,” Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said. “And we brought that back when I came here in 2015 — the team, the team, the team.”

The eras of Rich Rodriguez and Brady Hoke were no more. Losses to Ohio State, Michigan State and Penn State, were no more. Bowl losses, losing records and the strife that only comes with the life and death of college football seasons, surely, were no more.

Right?

Then the Wolverines had trouble with the snap. And J.T. Barrett clinched a first down. Michigan was blown out of the water 62-39 by Ohio State in the midst of a “revenge tour” in 2018, and a 2020 Wisconsin game sent the program into a downward spiral.

10 wins had once seemed like an insurmountable number for Harbaugh, but a 2-4 season felt like a death sentence.

Jim Harbaugh had become the man that time forgot.

After years of a resurgence that never came, suddenly things became a little more fragile. The critics creeped in a little closer. The prodigal son, once welcomed home with open arms, looked up to see a banishment staring him in the face. Once more, the future of the Wolverines was in doubt.

Now three years later, and no one could have predicted what came next.

“It speaks for itself,” graduate defensive lineman Cam Goode said. “Coach Harbaugh is a great guy. I’m just blessed to have the opportunity to be here and I wouldn’t be here without him. He gave me a chance to come develop myself (and) become better. I feel like I’m an NFL player already because of him — for real.”

After 2020, everything changed. Jim Harbaugh changed.

Receiving a dock in pay, Harbaugh went to work. He hired new coordinators across the board. He became a fresher, more vibrant version of his football self. Vowing to beat the Buckeyes “or die trying,” in some ways, it felt as though a new coach had been hired.

Unbeknownst to those outside the walls of Schembechler Hall, rarified air had once more seeped into the building. The return of key players like defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson and running back Hassan Haskins, and the continued quarterbacking of Cade McNamara had given Michigan new footing.

In some ways it was all new. Yet at the same time, it was the quintessential Jim Harbaugh. Dedicating themselves to dominating the line, the Wolverines leaned into a once-antiquated mentality. The flash of the air-raid offense, upended by the sturdy ground game.

It wasn’t perfect. Michigan didn’t go undefeated from the moment it took the field in 2021. There was a loss to the Spartans and two CFP stunners to go along with it.

But the culture had changed. The program had changed.

“He’s the captain of this ship and all of us are gonna ride with him,” graduate linebacker Mike Barrett said. “We all knew the kind of coach he is. He’s a players coach.”

After three straight wins against Ohio State, three straight Big Ten Championships and three straight CFP appearances, there was only one step left. By the end of 2023’s calendar year, Harbaugh had already done much of what he set out to do. But there was still one box left to check.

Even as he dodged allegations and served suspensions, missing a total of six games across the entire season, Harbaugh persevered until the final hour — no matter what eventually comes down the line.

“Nobody wanted us to be here — nobody wanted him to be here,” Barrett said. “And to watch all the highs and lows of his career while being here is amazing to finally be able to bring this back to Ann Arbor for him — knowing that he’s an alumni, knowing that he played here.”

As the clock struck 2024, Michigan’s season still lived on. The dinosaur of the CFP, stuck in the land that time forgot, had yet another, perhaps even a final, shot.

This time, he didn’t miss.

Three years after one of the most disastrous seasons in Michigan football history, two words will forever associate themselves with the Harbaugh era.

National Championship.

“For me personally, I can now sit at the big person’s table in the family,” Harbaugh said. “They won’t keep me over there on the little table anymore. My dad, Jack Harbaugh, won a national championship and my brother won a Super Bowl. It’s good to be at the big person’s table from now on.”

Harbaugh’s tenure, whether it ends tomorrow or in ten years, will forever have a rocky slope. But nearly a decade after the woes of previous coaches gone by, after nearly a decade of mediocrity and heartbreak, it doesn’t matter for the prodigal son.

The man that time forgot has become the one everyone will remember.

For Harbaugh, a new message rings out over a program once festered in anguish. For an entire program, the feeling once brought by the hiring of a new coach has come full circle. Finally, after nearly a decade, Michigan football sits as a kingdom in peace. The Wolverines have found their storybook ending.

And all was good in the world.