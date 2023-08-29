It’s the Jesse Minter era at Michigan — at least for this Saturday afternoon.

That was evident after Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh — typically the only member of the Wolverines’ coaching staff to address the media on Mondays — closed his binder of notes and walked away from the podium, with Minter taking his place in front of the cameras.

Before giving Minter center stage, Harbaugh reflected on his decision to name four head coaches during his three-game suspension, along with labeling the responsibility a head coach has to oversee all facets of the game as a “guardian of victory.”

The first to take up that mantle is Michigan’s defensive coordinator, Minter, and he’s well aware of the responsibility.

“(Harbaugh) said it, of just being a guardian of victory,” Minter said. “And that’s really the responsibility that I feel. And so within my own personality, within my own leadership style (I want) to hopefully have the team function at the level I feel like we’re capable of functioning. That’s going to be the biggest goal come Saturday.”

For one week, Minter will reach a pinnacle of college coaching that he’s observed first hand as a long-time assistant, but hadn’t reached during his coaching journey. Although this stop on Minter’s journey is an unusual and temporary one, he’s familiar with the constant coaching carousel that sees team leaders — both assistant and head coaches — come and go, both through his own career and his father, Rick’s.

At 9 years old, Jesse reacted with disappointment when Rick left his post as Notre Dame’s defensive coordinator to take Cincinnati’s head coaching job, his first taste of the revolving cycle of hiring and firing across college football that carves winding coaching paths like his own.

With years of incremental moves up the coaching rankings at stops including the Bearcats, Fighting Irish and Indiana State, it’s perhaps ironic that Jesse Minter’s first crack at being a head coach comes through such an odd set of circumstances. No hiring, no firing, no head coaching contract; just a university-imposed suspension and an afternoon to coach ball at the highest level.

So for one game, the defensive-minded coach will get to manage an entire team.

“(I’m) having a pretty good idea of the game plan and what we’re trying to do,” Minter said. “Make sure it’s complementary to how both sides are trying to play, all three phases in fact, and just be prepared to be there on Saturday, make any decision that requires my say.”

Even with the increased responsibility on Saturday, Minter insists that not much is changing during the week with Harbaugh still running practices. Speaking on Monday, players haven’t noticed too much out of the ordinary while preparing for East Carolina this week, either.

But among the normalcy, players know a change is coming on Saturday, and that looks different for everyone, depending on what side of the ball they play on.

“Coach Minter, no disrespect to Coach Harbaugh, that’s our head coach on the defensive side,” graduate defensive lineman Cam Goode said when asked what he expects on Saturday. “… He already has that respect in the building, so I don’t see any change, if anything I see just Coach Harbugh stepping away for something personal.”

On offense, the respect is the same, but the perspective is different.

“With the defensive coach being appointed as the head coach, that puts it into a different perspective,” graduate wide receiver Cornelius Johnson said. “But I’ve seen how he carries his business throughout the day and how he conducts his assignments, and I feel like the way he prepares is going to put us in a great position.”

Minter’s head coaching debut will be unique, and it won’t mirror the various ones he’s seen throughout his coaching career or his experience as a coach’s son. While the feat is fleeting, it’s a debut nonetheless. It’s one that his players are confident in, one that Harbaugh believes in and one that he’s embracing.

Because for a few hours on Saturday, Jesse Minter is Michigan’s guardian of victory.