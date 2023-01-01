GLENDALE, Ariz. — Luke Schoonmaker laid a bone-crunching block, Donovan Edwards burst through the gaping hole and it all felt like déjà vu.

Edwards opened Saturday’s Fiesta Bowl with a 54-yard run, whipping the sizable contingent of Michigan fans inside State Farm Stadium into an immediate frenzy. And you had seen this script before: Edwards ripped off similar runs against Ohio State and Purdue, leading the Wolverines to a Big Ten Championship in the process.

Surely, it was going to happen again.

But that run would prove to be a mirage, the vision washed away amid purple confetti and the Hypnotoad, erased by college football’s newest feel-good story. And in the wake of perhaps the zaniest College Football Playoff game in history, the Wolverines were left lamenting their mistakes, ruing the day they squandered the chance to play for a national championship.

“We were just killing ourselves in the beginning,” junior receiver Roman Wilson said.

Indeed, the self-inflicted wounds started early. After Edwards’s run, Michigan went for the jugular, going for it on fourth-and-two from the Horned Frogs’ two yard line. The Wolverines plunged deep into their playbook and opted for a double reverse, which ended in a sack of freshman tight end Colston Loveland at the 10 yard line.

“I take full responsibility for that one not working,” Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said postgame, his voice soft. “I should have had something different called. Put that one on me.

“I sit here now, and I definitely wish I called it differently.”

It wasn’t the only decision, or play, that Harbaugh and his team wanted back. That initial mishap proved to be a harbinger for the blunders to come. Because in the biggest game of the season, Michigan looked a far cry from its usual self.

Jesse Minter’s defense — which entered the day as the third-best scoring defense in the country, allowing just over 13 points per game — couldn’t stop a nosebleed. Minter unleashed blitz after blitz, sending linebackers and defensive backs toward TCU’s bulldog quarterback, Max Duggan. But Duggan burned the Wolverines each time, unfazed by the pressure flying his way.

And when Minter’s group needed a stop most, it wilted.

Michigan, in unfathomable fashion, trimmed TCU’s fourth-quarter lead to three points with under 14 minutes to play. As the tide of the game began to shift, the Horned Frogs faced third-and-seven deep in their own territory.

Sophomore safety Rod Moore blitzed. Duggan, off his back foot, found TCU star receiver Quentin Johnston on a crossing route. Senior cornerback D.J. Turner had a chance to stop Johnston short of the line to gain, but he came up empty on a shoestring tackle. That left Johnston in the clear, and he ran 76 yards to the endzone.

“I just looked up and I was like, ‘Wow, there have been a lot of kickoffs,’ ” senior defensive tackle Mazi Smith said. “ ‘Damn. This might be as many kickoffs as we’ve had all season.’ ”

It didn’t feel hyperbolic.

Meanwhile, Michigan’s offense — which prides itself on a brand of disciplined, smashmouth football — proved equally uncharacteristic.

The offensive line, winners of the Joe Moore Award as the nation’s best unit, couldn’t block TCU’s defensive front. Junior Kalel Mullings — converted from linebacker to running back after Blake Corum’s season-ending injury — fumbled the ball on the goal line, one play after officials overturned a 51-yard touchdown pass to Wilson. Sophomore quarterback J.J. McCarthy managed moments of brilliance, but also telegraphed a pair of pick-sixes.

“We beat ourselves out there,” junior offensive lineman Zak Zinter said.

The performance was stunning, especially considering the backdrop. For the last calendar year, Michigan has lived with the pain of last season’s College Football Playoff semifinal loss to Georgia. This week, it spoke of a desire to right its wrongs, and that started in preparation. Players maintained that they viewed the trip to Arizona as a business trip, not a vacation. They eliminated any and all distractions, focusing only on game prep and the task on hand.

It was hard not to believe them — they had a year’s worth of ammunition and a season’s worth of results behind them.

So how, exactly, did they get from that to — well — this?

“We made too many mistakes,” junior defensive lineman Kris Jenkins said.

“That’s what got us,” sophomore linebacker Junior Colson echoed.

“There’s little things to clean up,” senior offensive lineman Trevor Keegan added. “Definitely go back to the film and watch this one.”

That’s the reality that the Wolverines are forced to grapple with now, with the offseason beckoning. A season that came so close to immortality, that flirted with eternal glory, is suddenly over.

For that, Michigan has no one but itself to blame.

“We were one short of executing,” Harbaugh said. “The touchdown, the turnover — they made their fair share of mistakes; we made ours.”

And those mistakes crushed their dream.