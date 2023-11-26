James Turner is quiet. He’s prone to two-word answers in press conferences and being direct. He isn’t the kind of guy who thumps his chest with big speeches or calls attention to himself.

But all eyes fell on Turner nonetheless for big contributions as the Michigan football team took on Ohio State. In a 30-24 win, his three field goals — including a 50-yarder — played a major role in the Wolverines’ third straight victory in the rivalry.

“He was money, you know what I’m saying,” senior running back Blake Corum said. “He was calm, cool and collected, hit all of (his kicks). Couldn’t ask for a better kicker than my guy. So, ‘Jolly Good Fellow’ to him.”

Not a jolly good fellow in the sense of smiles and laughs — jolly good fellow as in the award that the Wolverines give their impact players. Various personalities have won it, like graduate linebacker Mike Barrett and even suspended coach Jim Harbaugh. In the biggest game of the season, Turner’s leg made its own impact, too.

He made that impact felt as the stakes rose. In the third quarter of a neck-and-neck ballgame, Michigan called on Turner for a 50-yard kick. As the ball sailed through the uprights against a backdrop of cheering fans, he walked off the field to pad slaps and hugs from his teammates.

Just a week ago against Maryland, they didn’t seem to trust him to do that. On two fourth downs that could’ve been long field goals, the Wolverines opted to go for it on fourth downs instead of letting Turner attempt to boot in three points. After the game, acting head coach Sherrone Moore said the decisions came down to maximizing points considering the kick line — where they felt Turner could make a kick from.

It didn’t help Turner’s case that the most recent kicker to compare him to — Jake Moody — is one of the most legendary kickers in program history. As a transfer from Louisville taking over those massive shoes, expectations were high for Turner.

And perhaps for lack of opportunity, it felt like Turner didn’t have such abilities in him.

Before Saturday against Ohio State, he only kicked 11 field goals on the season with nine makes. Only two attempts came from 50-plus, including a 52-yard miss and 50-yard make in the opening game against East Carolina.

Thirteen weeks later at the other bookend of the regular season, the Wolverines called upon their largely untested kicker to come through. They trusted him, whether he’d proven his abilities in front of the crowd or not. With his 50-yarder, he converted in a game that seemed destined to be low-scoring. His final two field goals — from 38 and 37, respectively — represented the winning sum from the 30-24 win. His 12 points tied with Corum for the most in the game.

That’s Turner, quiet and under the radar, in a nutshell. Few expected the game to be impacted by his boot. Few might’ve expected him to nail another kick from 50. But on the biggest stage — with a win in The Game, a chance for a Big Ten Championship and a berth in the College Football Playoff all on the line — Turner cashed in.

He didn’t have to say much about it, because his play did all the talking.