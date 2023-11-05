As the No. 3 Michigan football team ran off of the field on Saturday with its ninth straight victory in tow, J.J. McCarthy left missing something:

McCarthy ran into the locker room having not registered a touchdown for the first time in 11 games. But at the same time, McCarthy left having thrown for 335 yards — the second most in his career.

In an up-and-down night for McCarthy, the junior quarterback struggled with accuracy at points, missing wide open receivers or throwing balls out of step with his intended targets. But even with uncharacteristically poor accuracy, McCarthy’s arm remained the centerpiece of the Wolverines’ offense as their rushing attack continued to struggle.

“Today you know, it just wasn’t my best day with my accuracy,” McCarthy said. “Missed a couple of throws that I want back big time. But it’s a good problem to have when you’re putting up 41 points.”

Right away, it was clear that Michigan would run away with the contest. On the Wolverines’ first two drives, big throws from McCarthy set up two straight short-yardage touchdowns for senior running back Blake Corum. But after three straight scoring drives, many of McCarthy’s usually crisp passes seemed lackluster in comparison.

While none of his missed throws were egregious enough to result in turnovers, McCarthy’s receivers had to reach for balls in ways that they weren’t used to. On back to back plays in the second quarter, McCarthy put the ball just out of reach for graduate wide receiver Cornelius Johnson in the end zone, and just too far to the left for sophomore tight end Colston to convert on a third down.

And throws that were just errant enough to be disruptive continued at a random pace throughout the game. He’d just underthrow senior wide receiver Roman Wilson a few more times, and completely missed Johnson to end the half.

But while McCarthy did struggle with accuracy, he also served as the offense’s spark plug.

“I mean probably, if I look back on that, it would be a career night for most quarterbacks, me included,” Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said of McCarthy’s performance. “Sixty-five percent (accuracy), 335 yards, really, really great plays. I mean some things to clean up, missed location on a couple balls and we had a couple of drops … But that’s a big, big night.”

When McCarthy was on, he flipped the field with seven passes going for 20-plus yards and massive throws to junior running-back Donovan Edwards and Wilson. It was McCarthy’s arm that propelled Michigan to victory. With the run-game stagnating with a meager 3.2 yards per carry — a low stat boosted by a 42-yard scamper from freshman wide receiver Semaj Morgan — McCarthy passed for three-quarters of the Wolverines’ total yards and almost all of their major plays.

And with McCarthy at the helm, the offense found a rhythm. But he did at points miss a beat. After the first quarter, the errant throws mixed into his performance stunted drives and led to seven-straight possessions without a touchdown.

“Definitely all on my end,” McCarthy said. “Guys were getting open, I just got to put the ball on them in the right spot where it can make it easy to make the catch. So I just put those all on me.”

It was an up-and-down night for McCarthy. He started hot and got cold. He set season bests in yardage and near lows in accuracy. And he, for the first time in a long time, ran off the field without a touchdown.

But even on a night when both McCarthy’s flaws and talents were on display, one thing remained clear. Michigan is not a team as reliant on the run as past iterations of itself, it’s a team reliant on McCarthy.