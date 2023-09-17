The first was uncharacteristic. The second was uncanny. The third made it incontrovertible.

The once-infallible J.J. McCarthy had stumbled.

Throwing a trifecta of interceptions in just 13 passing attempts, it was “just one of those days” for the junior quarterback and the No. 2 Michigan offense according to senior running back Blake Corum. A day McCarthy is ready to forget. Sitting dejected in the post-game press conference, the Wolverines’ signal caller could muster little explanations for the mistakes.

“I’m going to take all those on the chin,” McCarthy said. “Put them all on me. There’s a lot of stuff that just didn’t go my way and didn’t go the offense’s way.”

The first appeared uncharacteristic for 2023 McCarthy. After a historic start to the 2023 season — and one that saw 55 straight attempts without an interception — McCarthy’s first interception provided a humbling return to reality.

Driving deep into the red zone on its second drive of the night, Michigan’s offense looked to strike its second consecutive touchdown.

Dropping back, McCarthy attempted to lace a pass to senior wide receiver Roman Wilson. A mistimed read, McCarthy failed to see Bowling Green defensive back Jalen Huskey, who pounced on the misplaced ball for McCarthy’s first blemish of the day — and season.

“(The second drive) we’re not spaced up and then we have a pick, so that all equates to it,” acting head coach Sherrone Moore said. “We weren’t spaced up on the outside so that equated to bringing the corner in there and throwing the pick. Get the ball again and just keep it moving and just a bad read.”

However, for McCarthy, the woes refused to stop there.

The quarterback got the football back in his hands nearly nine minutes later, forced to sit and stew on the sidelines in the meantime. But that time to reflect didn’t help as the struggles continued.

Looking to strike back, McCarthy once again had the Wolverines moving deep into the second quarter. Dialing up a deep shot, he attempted to once again prove that issues with the deep ball were a thing of the past. And yet, old sores reopened. Sophomore receiver Tyler Morris had exposed a busted coverage on what projected to be at worst a big gain and at best, a touchdown. No big gain or touchdown ensued and McCarthy sailed the pass over Morris’ head.

McCarthy was unable to bounce back. Trying yet another deep shot under the watchful eye of the interim coach Moore, McCarthy evidently seemed to dial his arm strength back. Perhaps influenced by his struggling first half, the quarterback attempted a more delicate pass — this time to graduate receiver Cornelius Johnson.

Instead of a precise pass, McCarthy misplaced the throw as the ball fell short of Johnson and into the hands of the defensive back. With just five total offensive drives in the first half, McCarthy threw an interception on two of them. By this point, McCarthy had tied his entire interception total from the 2022 regular season in just a half, and looked nothing like the leader who shined for Michigan through two games this season.

“(Moore’s) main message was just throw it in the ocean and keep being me,” McCarthy said of his mentality. “That meant a lot to me to know that he still had the trust in me to keep throwing the ball.”

Though McCarthy stressed his ability “to stay in the present moment” postgame, his struggles hardly ever left him.

Even on a 50-yard touchdown pass to Johnson, McCarthy emphasized the bobbled reception as an “ill-advised throw.” On what could just as easily have been a pass break-up, McCarthy once again underthrew a ball, this one miraculously found itself glued to the receiver’s thigh.

Whether influenced by a desire to curb overthrows, or affected by the minor ankle injury that McCarthy appeared to suffer from in the first half — nothing was going right.

And even as the Wolverines had the game in hand deep into the third quarter, in a scrambling situation where McCarthy once found heroics, he was instead humbled.

Facing incoming pressure from the Falcons’ pass rush, McCarthy attempted to use his legs as he wheeled 15 yards behind his own line of scrimmage. Finding little options, he intended to throw the ball away, yet ended up placing it in the hands of Bowling Green linebacker Avi McGary.

Surpassing his total regular season interception count from all of 2022, McCarthy seemed to regress in real time.

“I tried to throw it away there,” McCarthy affirmed. “I’ve actually had practices in the past where I just make it too close exactly like that. And this one’s gonna be a perfect lesson to learn from and it’s never gonna happen again. I’m gonna throw that in the 300 level.”

It seemed like an encapsulation of McCarthy’s struggles from the night. A practice mistake that became a nightmarish reality, the lights appeared nearly too bright at times for the quarterback. Finishing 8-for-13 for 143 yards, McCarthy fell mightily from his once mountain-top height.

From uncharacteristic, to uncanny, to downright unimaginable — McCarthy went from perfect to pedestrian in all of 60 minutes.