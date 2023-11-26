On April 30, 2019, a young J.J. McCarthy received unexpected news.

After growing up a fan of Ohio State, working his way to the highest heights of the high school football world and taking a visit to Columbus — coach Ryan Day and the Buckeyes were going in another direction. Less than a month after Day promised McCarthy in Columbus that he wouldn’t commit to a final quarterback recruit until the end of the summer, Day tapped his quarterback of the future in the spring.

His name was Kyle McCord.

And now, with McCarthy sitting victoriously atop back-to-back wins over No. 2 Ohio State as a starter, it’s safe to say he didn’t forget.

“Obviously I have a personal story with that,” McCarthy said in regards to his recruiting relationship with the Buckeyes postgame. “But, it’s just a blessing in disguise because this university is the best university in the world. And I’m so happy to be a part of it. So happy to be a part of this team.”

Tossing 148 yards and a touchdown, while chipping in 22 yards on the ground rushing, McCarthy’s numbers don’t jump off the page. But that’s not the point. On Saturday, McCarthy didn’t put together the best performance of his career.

And yet, under the bright lights, with the weight of the college football world on his shoulders and standing some 20-odd yards away from the man who “lied” to him three and a half years ago, McCarthy wasn’t entirely his best self.

But he outdueled Kyle McCord. And that’s what mattered.

McCord may have thrown for more yards than McCarthy. He chipped in an extra passing touchdown too. But in the moments that make, or break, the biggest rivalry in college football, McCarthy came through. As McCord tossed two interceptions — one that set up Michigan’s first touchdown of the game, and another that ended the game entirely — McCarthy’s unblemished performance took him from good to gold. And it was a stark reminder to Day and Co. of what they could have had, and what could have been.

“It hurts — it’s really the only word for it,” McCord said. “To work that hard for that opportunity and just to come up a few plays short hurts. There’s really no way around that.”

Those plays, as Day soon found out, rested in McCord’s hands. Behind a strong offensive line, and with an embarrassment of skill position wealth at his disposal, McCord turned the particular into pedestrian. Whether it was his relative inability to expose a Wolverines’ pass rush that was unable to corral him at times, or his reliance on receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.’s acrobatics, McCord made stand outs stand still.

To his credit, McCord was not the only reason the Buckeyes left Ann Arbor at 11-1. Nevertheless, in a potentially signature moment, he didn’t come through.

“I think the biggest thing is that games like this come down to one or two plays,” McCord said. “You prepare all offseason, you prepare all year long and your season comes down to a handful of plays, whether you make them or you don’t.”

All the while, McCarthy did the opposite. It wasn’t a herculean effort by any means. McCarthy still has ample things to work on if the Wolverines want to capitalize on their “job’s not finished” mantra. But as the winning quarterback, in front of the player who took his job in Columbus, and the coach who gave it away, McCarthy did just enough.

And ‘just enough’ is sometimes all that’s needed. The crowning jewel of the afternoon, McCarthy’s lone touchdown lace to Wilson through double coverage presented a polar opposite to McCord. The Wolverines’ field general did what he does best, and often worst. He took a risk. As McCord’s inability to capitalize on the big moments hampered him, McCarthy’s unintimidated presence took Michigan to the promised land, and the endzone too.

“I mean, it’s JJ so I was like, ‘Ohhhhh’ — ‘Ah.’ I knew he’d make a play,” acting head coach Sherrone Moore said. “I told him before the game: ‘Listen here, when the game matters in some critical situations, I’m (putting) the ball in your hands, because I know you’re gonna make a great decision. You’re gonna help us win.”

Nearly four years ago, in an interview that may go down as infamous in the minds of Ohio State and its fans alike, Tim Racki, McCarthy’s former head coach from Nazareth Academy said that McCarthy would “make them pay for it,” after going with McCord.

A year ago, McCarthy went into Columbus and won the game with his arm, going into the place that would not call him home and making it his own nonetheless. And on Saturday, in perhaps his final rendition of The Game in the maize and blue, McCarthy outplayed the man who took his job.

Day wouldn’t let McCarthy play, and the signal caller made him pay.