On the first two drives of the No. 2 Michigan Football team’s contest with Indiana, J.J. McCarthy looked discombobulated.

Ten minutes into the game, the junior quarterback’s offense had yet to gain a first down, he hadn’t thrown a completion and he’d been sacked twice for losses totaling 17 yards. But then, with Michigan trailing 7-0, McCarthy flipped a switch.

And for the remainder of the game, he was nearly flawless.

In the five ensuing drives that McCarthy conducted, he threw only one incomplete pass, notched three touchdowns and finished the contest with an equal three touchdowns to incompletions.

As a result, the Wolverines rattled off 52 unanswered points in a game where McCarthy was the X-factor. He threw accurate passes, he hit his receivers in stride to extend plays and he evaded pressure by scrambling effectively and improvising on broken plays.

“He’s one of those once-in-a-generation type quarterbacks at Michigan,” Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said. “It’s perfect, it’s perfect when you’ve got a quarterback like that.”

After a lackluster start, McCarthy flashed that potential that Harbaugh praised for the rest of the game.

On the very next possession, McCarthy passed for 55 yards on a methodical, marching drive that resulted in a rushing touchdown. And on the drive after that, it was McCarthy again who took the reins. With his arm and his legs, he picked up 80 of Michigan’s 87 yards, and delivered on fourth down with a two-yard touchdown pass to give the Wolverines their first lead.

“People ask me, ‘Fourth-and-two, tie ballgame on the two yard line, what goes into that decision (to go for it)?’” Harbaugh said. “I know the ball’s gonna be in (McCarthy’s) hands. … It comes down to, No. 9’s gonna make it right. I just have great confidence that the odds are in our favor.”

Repeatedly against the Hoosiers, McCarthy made things go for Michigan, even when the odds weren’t in his favor.

Early in the contest, Indiana’s pass rush overwhelmed Michigan’s offensive line and totaled four sacks — doubling the previous highest number McCarthy has taken in a game this season.

But McCarthy remained composed. As the game wore on, his offensive line gave him more time, and he found success in scrambling away from pressure.

On a broken play early in the third quarter, McCarthy flushed right to avoid pressure and saw a streaking sophomore tight end Colston Loveland running toward him. But McCarthy improvised, pointing upfield and yelling at Loveland to alter his route. Loveland listened to McCarthy, and 10 seconds and 54 yards later, the two were celebrating in the end zone.

“I saw it was cover-zero so I knew I either had to find someone quick or get out of the pocket,” McCarthy said. “… It was just two on one with that defender and me and (Loveland), and I told him to go upfield so (the defender has) gotta pick his poison. He picked the wrong one.”

But it seemed that nothing Indiana picked throughout the contest was successful in knocking McCarthy off balance. Pressure couldn’t contain him, nor could the Hoosier’s secondary. Michigan’s offense soared as a result — scoring on every single one of McCarthy’s drives after the first unsuccessful two.

Poisoned by McCarthy’s accuracy and improvisational skills, Indiana searched desperately for the antidote.

But they never found it.