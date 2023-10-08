MINNEAPOLIS — If Jim Harbaugh were under center, he might’ve done it differently.

Five yards from paydirt on the road against Minnesota, junior quarterback J.J. McCarthy kept the ball on an option run and beelined for the left pylon. With a defensive back well-angled in front of him, McCarthy threw a hit toward the defender and reached into the end zone for a touchdown.

“A couple of those that he pulled today, it probably would have been better — I thought when it happened — (to) give it,” Harbaugh said of McCarthy’s option read. “And defenders had the angle on it, but he’s fast.”

Speed, athleticism and a willingness to give hits — McCarthy showed off his playmaking in a 52-10 road rout against Minnesota. His two rushing touchdowns, compared to a single through the air, marked a career high. All this came during the Michigan football team’s highest-scoring offensive performance of the season.

McCarthy’s willingness to play a physical brand of football is well-documented, including his background as a hockey player. Yet in the State of Hockey itself, Minnesota, his willingness to absorb blows showed out despite what became a blowout. He made the aforementioned hit on his first touchdown in the second quarter to go up 24-3. On his second score, he threw a stiff-arm inspired by running backs coach Mike Hart that put the Wolverines up 31-10.

Even if McCarthy can dot up passes or outrun tackles, he’s willing to get dirty, too.

“It’s definitely mixed emotions,” left tackle Ladarius Henderson said. “I mean, you’re always like, ‘Ah, don’t do too much.’ But then again, you’re like ‘Man, this guy’s a dog.’ So it’s awesome to see a leader of your team just put everything out there on the line for the team. It just says a lot for us.”

As much as self-sacrifice speaks to his teammates, McCarthy’s decisions also shouted to the defense, too. Opponents know that with senior running back Blake Corum on the roster, Michigan isn’t afraid to run down the middle. They stack the box, forcing the Wolverines to try and run it. That shows mixed results at stopping the Wolverines; the Golden Gophers stuffed Corum on one second-quarter, goal line run, only for him to punch it in the next play. But with McCarthy’s legs working to deadly effect, they shouted to the defense that it couldn’t just focus on the inside run.

“(It’s) tremendous for our downhill runs because they got to hold me accountable on any sort of QB run or read,” McCarthy said of his red zone run plays. “And it just opens up the offense so much more and especially what we want to do.”

Harbaugh agreed — even if he would’ve handed the ball off on some of those options that McCarthy pulled for himself. His playmaking ability is chief among the qualities that make him devastating, especially when he can pair speed and physicality. Harbaugh, despite the risk, recognizes that when he calls options in the red zone.

“Just because it’s such a weapon,” Harbaugh said. “Even last week, J.J. didn’t run as many. But just him carrying out the fake created a touchdown for Kalel Mullings. They just work hand in hand.”

Accountability, executing fakes — all of this serves to bring versatility to an offense built around smashmouth football. That’s not to say that Michigan is forgetting its roots — just ask the Minnesota defensive linemen it bullied. Rather, the Wolverines are proving they aren’t one-trick ponies, especially not with McCarthy running QB options. Because he’s willing to take a hit to make a play, and that commands respect from both sidelines.

“He’s gonna give his all every single play and will do anything for you on or off the field,” Henderson said. “It’s easy to follow him.”

Even if Harbaugh would do it a little differently, McCarthy has the ability to make those plays happen.