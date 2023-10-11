As told through the eyes of Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh, J.J. McCarthy’s roll-out touchdown pass to senior receiver Roman Wilson against Nebraska loses much of its flair.

To the fan-sided eye, the junior quarterback’s daring play may ooze the talent that has made his and Wilson’s relationship one of the most potent duos in college football. But to Harbaugh, and the second-ranked Wolverines’ sideline, things weren’t so sweet.

“As he’s running left and rolling left, I’m telling him, ‘Run, run!’ And I see him cocking his arm to throw it and I go, ‘No, no!’

“Throw, touchdown and J.J. looked right at me.” Harbaugh said sheepishly on Monday.

As Harbaugh’s hair-raising experience may have turned palpitations into perfection, it was a good reminder that as McCarthy’s play has grown, so too has a higher level of trust come with it. McCarthy’s heroics may not have been necessary as Michigan was already leading by 21 points, but to the Wolverines’ offense, explosive showings such as these emphasize the control McCarthy has gained in just a season and a half at the helm.

“He’s in control, even sometimes when it looks like he’s not,” Harbaugh said Monday. “The really good ones — great ones — can do that.”

Harbaugh has continuously lauded McCarthy as a “generational” talent at the quarterback position. While that prediction may not have come to fruition just yet, McCarthy has thrashed consecutive Big Ten defenses in the Cornhuskers and Minnesota — both on the road. His progression has not entirely been linear, but it has trended upwards.

After a red-hot start to open the season against East Carolina and UNLV, a bumbling Bowling Green game threw his performances into question. Now, on a three-game streak with over a 70% completion rate, and four passing touchdowns with three more on the ground over those contests, McCarthy’s control has returned.

“Watching him play, he’s in total control when he’s making those kinds of plays (running for touchdowns),” Harbaugh said postgame against the Golden Gophers. “They look kind of just wild, like he just doesn’t care. He’s just got no conscience, but he’s really in total control.”

While Harbaugh may have not had as many stressful offensive experiences against Minnesota this past weekend, that doesn’t mean McCarthy didn’t make his fair share of plays — both on the ground and in the air.

With three minutes to go in the third quarter, a blitzing linebacker came off the left tackle edge as the pocket collapsed. Standing tall, McCarthy received a blindside hit just as the ball exited his hands. To McCarthy’s delight, the ball landed squarely in the hands of a wide open Colston Loveland. As the sophomore tight end scampered into the endzone, the throw meant less to a 37-10 score than it did to McCarthy’s lauded control.

On a touchdown throw against Nebraska, McCarthy’s control won him praise. Yet against the Gophers, his ability to stand and deliver under pressure in the pocket was its own talented showcase. Both demonstrate the control that has earned McCarthy high praise as of late.

“He’s a great guy, a great leader, a great quarterback,” Loveland said on Tuesday. “… He likes giving his guys a chance and just boosting confidence, and he’s really confident.”

McCarthy’s growth has turned chance into less of a dicey game as of late though. To make a simple throw to a wide-open Loveland was not a chance; however standing in the pocket under pressure was simply a choice. And as McCarthy’s choices turn further away from chances, his challenges end in cheers.

Harbaugh’s eyes may see, at times, an ill-advised quarterback. But recent experiences have proven to Harbaugh that looks can be deceiving. He’s ready to admit it, too.

“He looked right at me after he threw it and we had a discussion about it,” Harbaugh said.

“I stand corrected J.J. I stand corrected. Good job.”