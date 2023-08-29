As Jim Harbaugh assumed his position at the podium in Schembechler Hall one final time before the Michigan football team’s season opener against East Carolina, his mind was on more than just his team’s week one opponent.

For six minutes as the Michigan coach read from a prepared statement, he didn’t talk about his team, or what to expect from the Pirates, or even the Big Ten as a whole. He wanted to talk about the state of college athletics, in particular what he views as the inequitable treatment of student athletes in the current NCAA revenue system.

“I want to take this opportunity to speak about the big picture,” Harbaugh said. “The issues I see affecting college athletics, college football and more specifically the student athletes — the talent. … I continue to advocate a system of revenue sharing with the student athletes. … I want them to be treated with the respect and dignity that they deserve.”

While the topic of his address was unexpected, Harbaugh’s comments weren’t spoken in a vacuum. With plenty of dialogue surrounding conference realignment and the implementation of Name, Image and Likeness (NIL), especially after a summer that has seen unions striking around the country, discussions of labor and fair payment have been everywhere. On Monday, Harbaugh joined that discussion from Schembechler Hall.

As Harbaugh worked his way through his statement on the NCAA’s business model, he repeatedly described the setup as unfair, hypocritical and unsustainable. Citing the fact that the NCAA, conferences and coaches bring in billions of dollars — billions of dollars that student athletes don’t get a piece of — Harbaugh looked exasperated and demanded change.

“We have to try to make it better — and right now,” Harbaugh said, thumping the podium. “The current status quo is unacceptable, and won’t survive. In my opinion, when we capitalize on the talent, we should pay the talent for their contributions to the bottom line.”

Although the NCAA is now legally required to allow students to make money off of their NIL, Harbaugh described the current setup as providing too little for student athletes. And while he admitted that he cannot describe a perfect system, or the internal mechanics necessary to switch the NCAA’s business model, he wanted his words to be taken as a call to action.

“People gotta get in a room,” Harbaugh said. “And it’s gotta be the NCAA, the universities and the voice for the student athletes. … We can’t just keep kicking this can down the road. It’s got to change, and it’s got to happen timely.

While Harbaugh emphasized that his depiction of the NCAA landscape was entirely his own, his staff and his players expressed their appreciation for his sentiment.

“What a display of leadership,” defensive coordinator Jesse Minter said. “He’s an advocate for our players, he’s an advocate for what’s best for the people in the grind every day, and I couldn’t agree with him more.”

While Harbaugh’s words advocate for rapid, fundamental change to the NCAA, the reality is that any meaningful action would be much slower as the athletes don’t yet have structural support. The NCAA has already opposed legislation calling for revenue sharing and instead supports separate legislation currently moving through Congress specifically relating to regulating NIL.

“The NCAA believes the California legislation (mandating revenue sharing) is the wrong solution at the wrong time,” the association’s senior vice president of external affairs, Tim Buckley, told USA TODAY. “It will only further complicate an already murky picture.”

With the NCAA continuing to push back on revenue sharing, Harbaugh used his platform to speak out against the association.

He detailed his belief that the current system undervalues athletes and represents an existential threat to the NCAA. He demanded change. And then after six minutes, he took questions about football.