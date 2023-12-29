LOS ANGELES — As No. 4 Alabama has prepared to face the No. 1 Michigan football team in the Rose Bowl with a spot in the National Championship on the line, a few things have stuck out to the Crimson Tide.

They’ve taken note of, and prepared for, the Wolverines’ obvious tendencies like their commitment to the run game and the size and speed of their defensive line. But there’s one tendency of Michigan’s that Alabama is certain it will encounter, but finds much harder to predict — trick plays.

Under Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh’s tenure, the Wolverines have made fakes and deception a staple of their offense. From 75-yard touchdown passes from running backs, jump passes behind the line of scrimmage, flea flickers, end arounds, Philly specials and even cross field laterals off of kickoffs, Harbaugh has utilized trick plays in an incredibly effective manner.

And in Crimson Tide defensive coordinator Kevin Steele’s eyes, there isn’t much of a question as to whether Michigan will come into the Rose Bowl with a few trick plays up its sleeve. Steele sees it as more of a guarantee.

Asked how his defense has prepared for the Wolverines’ proclivity towards fakes in big games, Steele responded with a question of his own.

“Is it big games?,” Steele asked. “ … It’s all games. That’s part of their offense.”

Operating under the assumption that fakes are coming, Steele and his defense’s focus has turned to how they can contain the inevitable. And when asked, Alabama’s answers are almost uniform: it all starts with the eyes.

“It’s all about eye control,” Steele said. “You got to know your job, you got to do your job and you’ve got to be very very disciplined with your eyes, because they’re going to have what we tag as “gimmick” plays. … They pop up when you least expect it. It’s a part of this offense, it’s in every game plan. You rep them like you do anything else, but it still comes back to eye control.”

Knowing that fakes and trickery will be present, Steele’s defense has focused less on trying to predict Michigan’s fakes than diagnosing them quickly. With end arounds from freshman wide receiver Semaj Morgan or graduate wide receiver Cornelius Johnson, or sophomore quarterback Alex Orji’s rushing package, there’s enough tape for even the average fan to suspect that something is amiss.

But most of the Wolverines’ “gimmick” plays are more cleverly disguised. Jump passes, running back passes and even flea flickers look like any other play at the start. And that’s where Alabama sees its eye discipline coming into play: as a tool for not getting fooled by the start of a play.

“Just trust my eyes, that’s really all I can say, just trust yourself,” Alabama linebacker Deontae Lawson said. “You really can’t predict (fakes), but you can catch up on tendencies and try to anticipate. … You just got to react really.”

As a linebacker, Lawson is in one of the positions most susceptible to fakes. If he misdiagnoses a run, or bites too early on a “gimmick,” he opens up a gaping hole in the center of the field. Part of what has made the Wolverines so successful with fakes has been their ability to convince linebackers to jump too early, and to do so, they’ve had to find ways to delay how long it takes before their true play is revealed.

In Michigan’s contest with Ohio State in late November, it was junior running back Donovan Edwards’ delay and late throw that fooled the Buckeyes and led to an easy completion for 34 yards. And early in the season against Rutgers, the Wolverines implemented a double pitch flea flicker to give junior quarterback J.J. McCarthy more time in the pocket, and misdirect the Scarlet Knights’ eyes.

As the Rose Bowl approaches, the predictable rhythm of the game may lead to lulls. Michigan will run, over and over, and Alabama will be primarily focused on defending the Wolverines’ standard approach to offense. But when it comes to the “gimmicks,” of which the Crimson Tide are sure there will be at least a few, it’ll become a battle of eye discipline.

Alabama will focus on diagnosing what it can’t predict, and the Wolverines will try to delay and disguise their trickery just long enough to deceive the eyes.