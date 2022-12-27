PARADISE VALLEY, Ariz. — TCU has spent the last month preparing for Michigan’s offense. The Horned Frogs’ defense has studied the film, they’ve looked at the tendencies and it’s no secret what the Wolverines are trying to do.



The No. 2 Michigan football team wants to run the ball, following the same smashmouth approach it has used all season. TCU wants to prove it can stop it, and how the Fiesta Bowl ultimately plays out starts with the battle in the trenches.

“That offense runs through that o-line,” TCU cornerback Josh Newton said. “They have really good running backs so we’re gonna have to tackle well. They have some exceptional receivers as well. So we’re just going to have to play our game. We just have to do our job. Run fast, hit hard and just cover in the back end. The game plan is simple.”

Michigan has dominated on the ground, averaging 243 yards per game — which is fifth-best in the nation. The Wolverines have leaned on their offensive line, which recently won its second straight Joe Moore Award for best offensive line in the nation. It’s a strength Michigan isn’t going to shy away from and the Horned Frogs know they’ll have to be ready.

TCU ranked in the middle of the pack against the running game this season, allowing an average of 149 yards. It will take an all-encompassing effort and while it’s a tall task, it’s also an obvious one: The Horned Frogs need to contain the run game. Otherwise, it’s going to be a tough sledding.

“These guys are not going to make mistakes and there’s not anything that they haven’t seen,” TCU defensive coordinator Joe Gillepsie said of Michigan’s offensive line. “It’s not like we’re going to go out there and throw something at them from a defensive standpoint that’s going to wow them or confuse them or anything like that. … We know what type of ball that they play and what brand and what that entails, so we’re going to have to do an extremely good job of trying to match that up in the trenches.”

The Horned Frogs are a decisive underdog in the matchup, and there is speculation about how their defense will hold up against the class of the Big Ten. TCU, though, believes the range of offenses they faced in the Big 12 has prepared them well. Players compared Michigan’s offensive to that of Kansas State or Texas, two of the best rushing offenses in the Big 12.

The Horned Frogs were able to slow down those ground attacks with the 3-3-5 formation, which features three down linemen, three linebackers and five players in the secondary. It’s a unique approach that spreads defenders out around the field and tasks each one with filling gaps.

On paper, this makes for an enticing matchup for Michigan and its run-first approach. Fewer players up front should make it easier for the offensive line to have its way. However, as Michigan co-offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore warned, that’s exactly the trap TCU wants the Wolverines to fall for.

“The guys fit really fast,” Moore said. “They try to give you the illusion that you can run the ball and then all of a sudden there’s eight guys at the line of scrimmage. Those five DBs can turn into four and then they can put an extra linebacker out there. …The structure and contour of their defense can change. The base of what they do is the base but they can always shift and move guys, depending on what they’re going against.”

A wrinkle from ​​Michigan’s running attack that the Wolverines can throw at the Horned Frogs to keep their defensive scheme off balance is sophomore quarterback J.J. McCarthy’s legs. McCarthy’s ability to scramble and extend plays has made Michigan’s offense more dynamic than last year.

“It’s very hard to cover a guy who can extend plays like that,” TCU linebacker Dee Winters said. “It widens out zones, it creates space for receivers to catch the ball. So anytime we get a quarterback who likes to do that, we kind of try to keep them in the pocket, have a couple of spies maybe, and stuff like that.”

In recent weeks, since Michigan lost its star running back, junior Blake Corum, for the season, it’s shown that it can air the ball out more. But to their core, the Wolverines are still a run-first team.

Gillepsie put it bluntly:

“Michigan’s gonna do what they do.”

But the Horned Frogs aren’t going to abandon their defensive formula either. Michigan will just have to see if it’s ready for it.