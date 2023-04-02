It’s hard to assign much meaning to a spring game — a glorified practice in which the Michigan football team just wanted to test its depth. That doesn’t make the big moments any less special. Not for walk-ons who battled for scholarship status. Not for guys buried so deep on the depth chart that they don’t even have a recruiting page.

Not for Peyton O’Leary.

For the junior wide receiver, Saturday’s Spring Game served as the culmination of more than two years of grinding for the right to play on game days. While there’s still five months until he can try to cash in on that dream yet again, what he did on one rainy Saturday in April could put him in position to get on the field this fall.

“This year, I got big plans,” O’Leary said. “I want to play on Saturdays. … I think I’ll get my opportunity and that’ll be that. I just gotta gotta run with it.”

O’Leary certainly ran with it in the Spring Game. While his game-leading 126 yards on six catches caught plenty of eyes, nothing compared to the heroics he showed on the Maize team’s game-winning 2-point conversion late in the fourth quarter. Cradling the ball right up against his stomach as he fell in the end zone, he immediately shot up and sprinted down the field in celebration.

While O’Leary might’ve stolen the show in the Spring Game, his coaches took notice a little earlier than everybody else. Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh elevated O’Leary to scholarship status back in January, a significant milestone in a preferred walk-on’s journey toward taking the field. During postgame press conferences, Maize team coach Mike Hart showed his own trust:

“Give the ball to Peyton,” Hart called out while standing next to junior quarterback Davis Warren, who threw O’Leary that fateful 2-point pass. Warren’s own position mirrors O’Leary — his roommate and close friend — on reaching the grandeur of playing on Saturday. And in that comparison, there’s plenty more to say about what the Spring Game meant for O’Leary.

“Since day one we got here, he’s been working toward it,” Warren said. “And you know, he’s not going to stop working. And we’re not going to stop working just because we had a couple of completions in the Spring Game. So I’m excited to see where this goes. And like I said, hopefully it can culminate in us doing it in front of 100,000 people”

There’s no telling where O’Leary will end up on the depth chart, but there’s a certain pecking order already seemingly established. For returning wideouts like senior Roman Wilson and graduate Cornelius Johnson, playing time is all but guaranteed. Even guys like sophomore Tyler Morris and junior Cristian Dixon seemingly have an easier path to getting on the field.

But that doesn’t mean O’Leary will stop trying. It’s antithetical to everything he came to Ann Arbor to do. O’Leary turned down a college lacrosse career with his brother, Shane, at UMass to play college football. He took a risk, reaching out to family friend and former defensive coordinator Don Brown to find a spot on the Wolverines’ roster. There’s a chip on O’Leary’s shoulder, one that makes performances like the Spring Game matter all the more.

“It’s a great competition between the room and I’m just gonna continue to attack it and put the best things I can on tape,” O’Leary said. “And hopefully that will reward me with some playing time on Saturdays.”

That’s why a 2-point conversion destined to be forgotten matters so much to O’Leary. It’s why every five-yard pickup feels so impactful. A scholarship? Monumental.

“Just coming as walk-ons, that was our goal — get on scholarship, get on scholarship, get on scholarship,” Warren emphasized. “That’s the first goal. The next goal is to play and contribute on Saturdays.”

There’s no guarantee that O’Leary will touch the field when the yards count and the scores matter. But he’s making a case that he should get that right every time he painstakingly extends himself on the sidelines for extra yards or makes game-winning, fourth quarter catches.

On one rainy Saturday in April, O’Leary got his chance to shine. And if he keeps these sorts of performances up, he just might play another one come fall.