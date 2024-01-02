PASADENA, Calif. — Roman Wilson couldn’t help but bring it up. Recounting a game in which he made a straining high-point catch to keep the No. 1 Michigan football team alive in what became a 27-20 overtime thriller to beat No. 4 Alabama in the Rose Bowl, Wilson had every opportunity to hype himself up and take the victory lap he helped earn.

Instead, he diverted the attention to one of his often unheralded teammates.

“Even Tyler Morris — a guy who’s just been on this team for so long, has been starting for us and been making plays,” Wilson said. “Just getting his first touchdown in such an unreal situation, bro, I’m so proud of these guys.”

The moment is worth the praise. In the biggest game of his life, the junior wide receiver Morris took a third-down drag route 38 yards to the house for his first career touchdown. As he sprinted down the sideline, straining to extend the ball toward the pylon, he outmaneuvered Crimson Tide defensive back Jaylen Key as he tried to haul Morris out of bounds. It was the longest play from scrimmage by either team.

“Being in that situation, in that game, how the game played out just for that to be my first one — that’s the stuff you dream about,” Morris said. “No better time for that to be my first one.”

See, usually Morris isn’t the one with the ball in his hands. He’s often a blocker, and an adept one at that, whose game is focused on creating space for his teammates. When he runs a route, oftentimes his purpose is to draw the secondary away from stars like Wilson. Across 303 snaps this season, Morris had made just nine catches for 107 yards coming into Monday’s Rose Bowl, and most of those came back in October in one big outing against Indiana.

A lot of time passed since then — a lot of waiting in the wings. Even freshmen like Semaj Morgan carved out larger niches in the receiving room than Morris. In the biggest moments of the season — against Ohio State, or the Big Ten Championship — others saw their names called.

All the while, Morris stayed calm.

That wasn’t an easy task. Human beings aren’t all conditioned to be background characters, someone whose sole role is to make others look good. It’s a selfless role, and a lonely one when stars like Wilson get all the praise after games. At times it seemed the ball and its accompanying attention went everywhere but to Morris.

“There’s definitely days and weeks that it was hard and I was frustrated,” Morris admitted. “But I think just seeing the bigger picture and believing in yourself and knowing that your time will come, just trying to stay focused on what you really want to accomplish.”

There really wasn’t any doubt what Morris wanted to accomplish in Pasadena. He wanted to punch a ticket to Houston and the National Championship; he wanted to play one more game.

He wanted the ball. And once he got it, he cashed in.

Getting one touchdown grab doesn’t immediately change Morris’ role in the offense. Even after the catch, it took until the third quarter for him to get another target — a seven-yard, third down pickup that resulted in a punt. That was his last target of the game. Morris didn’t suddenly become a pillar of the passing attack. He made a big-time contribution when the chips were down, then faded right back into his role.

Maybe that’s the beauty of it. When his team needed it most — when it needed him most — Tyler Morris made a play. And on the biggest stage in the College Football Playoff, where one play can win or lose a game, Morris’ early play was significant in Michigan finally getting to the national championship.

It was a play that not everyone is accustomed to seeing him make, but one that Tyler Morris always had in him. And he couldn’t have pulled it out at a better time.