PASADENA, Calif. — Off to the corner of a buzzing room while reporters and players and cameras bounced from table to table at Michigan’s Rose Bowl media day Saturday, Jack Tuttle had to correct himself twice when looking back upon the timeline of his career.

As the sixth-year backup quarterback described how he approached the recruiting process out of high school, he had to pause for a moment to get the chronology right.

“The recruiting process has changed so much from even four years ago … five years ago … six years ago,” Tuttle told The Michigan Daily with a chuckle. “I’m an old man.”

And at 24, old for a Michigan football player, on his third team and waiting for the NCAA and Michigan Athletics offices to reopen after the holidays to find out if he has any more eligibility, Tuttle has very few regrets.

“I mean, definitely looking back there are some decisions I would have made differently, but that’s a tough question, because I’m here,” Tuttle said. “So the path I took to get here, it’s hard to want to change.”

In fact, if you ask him, the only regret Tuttle acknowledges is rushing himself. As a four star recruit in high school with offers from Nebraska, Missouri, Wisconsin and Alabama, Tuttle settled on Utah quickly but soon realized it wasn’t the right fit and transferred to Indiana the next year.

He doesn’t regret choosing to transfer to Indiana and witnessing 2-10 and 4-8 seasons back to back. He doesn’t regret the four years he spent as a backup in Bloomington. And most curiously, he doesn’t regret choosing to join the Wolverines, who already had an entrenched starter, with no guarantee that he would have another year to vie for the role.

Tuttle was under no false pretenses. He knew Michigan was junior phenom J.J. McCarthy’s team to quarterback, and he knew that he would’ve been the presumed starter somewhere else. But he still chose the Wolverines.

In his six years of college football, he’s been hurt “five or six times.” He’s broken his foot, his ankle, his ribs, his sternum, his collarbone, and injured his UCL and shoulder. He’s lost quarterback battles he was expected to win, and his career hasn’t turned into what he might’ve predicted seven years ago.

But today, there’s a sense of contentment in the way Jack Tuttle lives and plays. He’s finally got “some winning in his life” as Michigan quarterbacks coach Kirk Campbell puts it, he knows exactly what he wants to do, and he thinks Ann Arbor will help him get there.

“Jack Tuttle needed Michigan as much as Michigan needed Jack Tuttle,” Campbell told The Daily.”

And in their respective ways, both Tuttle and the Wolverines have gotten more than they could’ve asked for.

***

In his six years as a college football player, Jack Tuttle has started just five games — two in 2020, two in 2021 and one in 2022. And in his final start for Indiana, a game Tuttle chose to play in despite having already announced his intention to transfer, he suffered a season ending shoulder injury.

Throughout his career, Tuttle has always been the next man up. Always one spot from being the center of the show, but not quite there. It’s a role that forced him to grow. He’s had to learn how to lead while not crossing lines, how to keep emotions out of football and how to give his all to preparation without knowing if it’ll be necessary.

And while he has embraced this role, grown within it and even chosen to continue in it by picking Michigan, he shouldn’t be mistaken for being someone who is content as a No. 2.

“I’ll say this, I don’t think he’s happy being a backup,” Michigan running backs coach Mike Hart, who coached Tuttle at Indiana, told The Daily. “That’s the work ethic he has. He shows up every day and prepares like he’s the starter. … That’s the mentality he brings, and he knew that (he’d be the backup) walking in. Even at Indiana where he was competing for the starting job every year, he brought the same mentality.”

That’s where confusion can arise. On the outside, by choosing the Wolverines, Tuttle may look like someone who has thrown in the white flag on his playing career and accepted the position of a permanent backup. But that’s not the case.

He hasn’t given up. He prepares like he’s the starter, and if he’s granted another year of eligibility he’ll compete like hell to earn that role. But whether or not he gets that extra year, he wants to coach.

“I don’t know if I can play another year; I don’t know if I’m going to coach,” Tuttle said. “But regardless, Michigan is going to set me up best for either one of those things. And that was really one of the big reasons I came.”

By choosing Michigan, he was playing the long game. He chose another year of waiting, preparing in an uncertain position, always one play from being at the center of it all instead of getting the satisfaction of being the starter immediately elsewhere. He chose to pass up the immediate for a future endeavor.

“He’s a mature young man, and he knew that this is probably best for (his) future versus what’s good now,” Hart said. “And so he said, ‘what’s best for my future?’ And that’s what he did.”

If you ask Campbell what Tuttle has learned with the Wolverines that’ll prepare him for the coaching world, he’ll get into the nuts and bolts of Tuttle refining his knowledge of pro style vs. air raid offenses. If you ask Hart, he’ll mention Tuttle’s ability to honestly evaluate himself.

But if you ask Tuttle what’ll make him a good coach, he doesn’t just focus on the semantics. He’ll take a broad look back at his career, and do something he’s gotten really good at: give an honest assessment of everything good, frustrating and bad he’s seen from the three head coaches, five offensive coordinators and five quarterbacks coaches he’s played for.

“I’ve been around a lot of people, and I’ve gauged some of the good things, and some of the things that need improvement,” Tuttle said. “I’ve been around some really, really good coaches, so I think just being able to take some things from them, and then learning from some failure that we all had can help me, I think, be a great coach.”

***

On Monday, when the Wolverines face Alabama with a spot in the National Championship on the line. Tuttle likely won’t be the first player fans think of.

They’ll watch McCarthy pilot the offense. They’ll watch senior running back Blake Corum dart through holes, and they’ll cheer, or yell, or weep as the contest plays out. And standing next to Campbell, engaged in what the quarterbacks coach describes as near constant conversation, Tuttle will be watching too.

He’ll listen to Campbell opine on the rotation of the safeties and the tendencies of the cornerbacks while learning how coaches operate, and the whole time he’ll be ready to play at a moment’s notice.

But if he doesn’t play, this Monday, or next Monday — or ever again at the collegiate level — he’ll have made his peace with it.

He’s not content with being the No. 2, and he’ll always fight for more, but after six years, three schools and five or six injuries, he’s found a “niche” for himself, a career to pursue and a school that he thinks can help him get there.

“The best decision I ever made was to come to Michigan,” Tuttle said. “Just for my future.”

With a career to fight for and on the precipice of a National Championship, Tuttle sees very few reasons to have regrets.