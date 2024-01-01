PASADENA, Calif. — In the middle of the Big Ten Championship, Max Bredeson looked up and smiled. Not just because his Michigan football team was well on their way to winning a third straight Big Ten title and with it a ticket to the College Football Playoff, nor because he saw a highlight reel play. Rather, he heard a familiar tune pulsing through Lucas Oil Stadium.

Gazing toward a scoreboard screen, Bredeson saw the Rose Bowl peek up from under the mountains. He watched the commercial fly over an animated map of the Big Ten conference filled with the trinkets and traditions that make college football worth watching. And most importantly, he heard a song about a silver lining and a boat out on the sea. It was the Big Ten map commercial, and the junior tight end loved it.

I wanna live forever, I don’t care.

“That was like the commercial of my childhood. I loved watching it on Saturdays,” Bredeson told The Michigan Daily at Rose Bowl media day, in the parking lot of the stadium where the commercial begins. “I remember playing my youth football games and coming back with all my friends and watching it.”

Like Bredeson, millions of fans have been moved by the Big Ten map commercial since its 2014 debut, when it was created as a brief PSA on the conference’s expansion into Maryland and Rutgers. This season marked the ninth since it first hit the airwaves, and it’ll likely live into 2024 — granted, by a single day — when Michigan plays Alabama in the Rose Bowl on Monday.

The commercial’s longevity comes thanks to the way it conjures up feelings of nostalgia for the Big Ten’s 14 fan bases. Yet as that number grows to 18 next season, the map is about to become outdated. But because of its nature as a conference expansion commercial — and the vigor with which fans have embraced the Big Ten map as a tradition in its own right — it might have a future in the new Big Ten.

You see, traditions are so important to the Big Ten for a reason. First, its schools are old — its youngest football program, Michigan State, dates back to 1896. So there’s been a lot of time for traditions to emerge, and more importantly many generations of people to keep them in practice. And when the Big Ten schools are some of the largest in the country — including four of the top 10 highest enrollments and 13 members of the Association of American Universities — there are a lot of proud alumni thumping their chests with the traditions shown in the map commercial.

“The winning and losing matters, but if it’s all that matters, you don’t have anything to talk about when you’re not winning,” Big Ten deputy commissioner Diane Dietz told The Daily. “We have so many inspiring student-athlete stories to talk about whether we’re winning or not.”

The Big Ten wanted to capture that spirit when Maryland and Rutgers joined the conference in 2014, because although not every fan in the Big Ten knew exactly what kind of schools were joining the fold, both had their own traditions that dated way back — even to the beginning of college football, in the case of college football’s oldest team in the Scarlet Knights.

So, the Big Ten set out to educate them. In April of 2014, the conference tasked its longtime ad agency, Chicago-based TeamWorks Media, with creating a commercial that showed the national scope of the conference. By the end of May, TeamWorks pitched three options: a series of map blips representing Big Ten alumni, as well as Big Ten alumni clubs; a poem read over footage of the Big Ten campuses; and the map commercial.

“I remember saying this was more literal and main street,” TeamWorks CEO Jay Sharman told The Daily. “Like if we want to be kind of hammer on nail, this is a way to do it. And there was just something conceptually about it that both Diane and Jim just instantly were like ‘this is it,’ you know, they liked the visual of it.”

Needless to say, Dietz and Big Ten commissioner Jim Delany chose the third option. They had already asked TeamWorks to pitch an idea including a map highlighting the new and legacy members. But ideas don’t just etch themselves into the canon of college football icons — TeamWorks had to storyboard and execute the commercial.

There was a small problem:

“It’s the only spot we’ve ever done for the Big Ten where we didn’t have the creative execution abilities in house,” Sharman said. “I couldn’t tell you how many campaigns we’ve done, thousands of pieces of content for the Big Ten over 20 years and dozens and dozens of campaigns, and this is the only one.”

Enter Vitamin Pictures, in particular animator Sam Gierasimczuk and compositor Rob Foster. Using a list of icons that Big Ten schools submitted to the conference, Gierasimczuk individually modeled the pop-ups, ranging from as specific as Ohio State fans spelling out O-H-I-O to as vague as the shape of the Chicago skyline. Meanwhile, Foster composited the commercial layer by layer, a process made tedious by its single-shot perspective and the volume of individual models for each campus tradition.

The project was a massive undertaking, made even more complicated by the ad’s short timeline to be finished in time for the 2014-15 season. By August, though, Vitamin and TeamWorks finished the job. Nine years later, they’re still seeing their work grace TV screens.

“To me, it was just this fun thing where I’d catch it during a football game years later, like, ‘Oh, they’re still running that, amazing,’ ” Foster told The Daily. “And then the next year, ‘Oh, it’s still going,’ and then year seven it was like, ‘This is crazy.’ And now, I just text Sam every year for the last couple of years around September when I first catch it.”

The animation captured the spirit of the conference’s traditions, but the commercial still needed a pulse — it needed sound. Led by its vice president, Mike Sear, TeamWorks tried to find a song that captured the feelings of tradition and pride that the commercial sought to create, without being too serious.

In the process, Sear and his team found a song that became a tradition in itself.

It wasn’t the only one they tried out. “Come With Me Now” by Kongos, “The Walker” by Fitz and the Tantrums and “You Make Me” by Avicii were all considered, as well as generic production music. None of it fit right; none of it captured the breezy feeling of watching Big Ten football a Saturday afternoon in the deep of fall. But “Silver Lining” by Guards did, and when TeamWorks’ Los Angeles music agent sent in the song, Sear and his team knew they had the perfect soundtrack.

“There’s something about that song that makes you feel good,” Sear said. “The lyrics don’t hit you over the head with a specific message – it’s not too ‘on the nose.’ When we finally married ‘Silver Lining’ with the animation, it just felt right.”

“Silver Lining” was golden, so much so that TeamWorks modified its plans. Remember that scripted monologue it planned to read? Probably not, because it didn’t make the cut. The commercial needed no words to describe the tradition and history of the Big Ten — the song created that feeling in the key of nostalgia itself.

When the commercial hit the airwaves, it instantly clicked with fans. Fans loved the mood the music created, as well as the way they could connect with the traditions that make each campus special.

Some fans even parodied the ad, putting the Game of Thrones music over the animation that cast each school like a kingdom. Today, the ad has 328,000 views on YouTube, let alone the millions of views it has gotten on a TV in a sports bar or living room.

For a generation of fans who grew up with the Big Ten map commercial, it became an inseparable part of their Big Ten fandom. That included the likes of Michigan senior edge rusher Braiden McGregor, who remembers watching the ad and thinking how close the campuses are. The same goes for sophomore cornerback Will Johnson, who saw it when he watched Big Ten Classics broadcasts and watched his dad and other Michigan alumni play. If you watched Big Ten football at any point in the past nine years, there’s a high chance the commercial is playing through your head right now.

“I didn’t realize until the last few months when people started asking about it that it had this larger online presence,” Foster said. “That there were people who had grown up watching it and that it’s been a long-standing, consistent part of their college football watching experience.”

Just how much fans cared about it showed after the COVID-19 pandemic, when the conference slashed some budget areas due to the absence of sports. Those cuts included the licensing rights to “Silver Lining,” and the conference aired a new version with a different song in 2021.

Immediately, fans noticed the switch, and they made their displeasure known. They organized petitions to bring back “Silver Lining” and took to social media to voice their displeasure. Because while the map commercial was intended to simply highlight the traditions that make life in the Big Ten fun, in turn it became a football season tradition in itself.

The hubbub showed the Big Ten what the ad meant, so for the 2023 season, the conference opened its wallet for the “Silver Lining” rights.

“We thought going into the new season, it would be really fun to bring the spot back with the original music because all our fans had been asking for it on social media,” Dietz said. “And, social media responded beautifully. They’re like ‘It’s back. Our work is done here.’ ”

The Big Ten ad, as fans knew and loved it, lived again.

The Big Ten brought back the original song to the “Map” commercial.



Our work here is done. pic.twitter.com/1RtPXEZHKK — Ben Stevens (@BenScottStevens) September 1, 2023

It’s a swan song of sorts. College football and the Big Ten are changing due to realignment. With Washington, Oregon, UCLA and USC joining the conference next year, now comes the question of what to do with the map commercial. Many, including Michigan junior quarterback J.J. McCarthy, are calling for the ad to add the new schools from the Pac-12.

“It just gets you fired up for football, I’m not gonna lie,” McCarthy said. “Obviously there’s more sports that go into just the Big Ten as a whole, but I’m excited to see that map expand these next couple of years, and just going out to USC, UCLA, Oregon, all that good stuff. So it’ll be a tradition that will grow and evolve into something very cool.”

For the animators who worked on the project, such potential is exciting. Those four Pac-12 expats have storied traditions of their own just like the Maryland and Rutgers programs whose addition warranted the map commercial to begin with. To introduce the Big Ten general public to its new peers, a similar map commercial could be a hit.

Instead of starting at the Rose Bowl as a postseason game, there might be a UCLA logo over top of it, and maybe a duck mascot could walk across Oregon for the incoming ducks. Those traditions are now, thanks to expansion, part of the Big Ten too. As such an iconic commercial, some like McCarthy feel that being part of the map is key to being a part of the conference’s identity.

“It makes me hesitant, if it does happen, how to change too much about it,” Gierasimczuk said. “… But it sounds like the appeal is there in people’s hearts. And I’d love for that to be the (commercial) as long as possible. It makes people happy and makes me happy to see that. I got to be a part of something so valuable to people in an unexpected way.”

But there’s also a world in which the ad finally goes into retirement, eight years longer than anyone expected it to last.

As much as the future leaves options for the map commercial, that uncertainty doesn’t change the nostalgia that fans feel when the ad is played. And as Michigan battles for a spot in the National Championship, its games mark the last time the map commercial might play during a football game.

“Whenever I see it play,” Gierasimczuk said. “Or I see something online like a YouTube video of somebody reviewing it is as the greatest commercial of all time I feel like as a team, we’ve made something like a classic film that people fall in love with versus another sports commercial, not to be too blunt about it.”

Because it isn’t just another sports commercial — it’s the Big Ten map commercial. It captures everything that makes college football worth watching, and everything that makes things like the Rose Bowl and the College Football Playoff so meaningful. The emotion and pride drawn from thousands of alumni and hundreds of years, the map commercial brings it all together in a quick 30 seconds. One game at a time, one animated flyover at a time, it shows why fans love the sport.

They want to live forever, they don’t care.