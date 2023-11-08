When Blake Corum walked to practice Tuesday, he opened up X, formerly known as Twitter, and scrolled. There, the senior running back saw an image of a Wyoming LLC filing attributed to him and Connor Stalions, the former Michigan football staffer at the center of its ongoing sign-stealing scandal.

But Corum denies ever going into business with Stalions.

“First of all, I have no business with him. I don’t have any business with Connor or anything like that,” Corum said Tuesday. “But I’m glad whoever found it, whoever was searching the web was able to find that. I appreciate it. My attorneys are on it. Definitely get that figured out right away and get my name taken off of whatever it is.”

Corum said that he was speaking with his attorney right before coming out for the 6:30 p.m. press conference. He had assembled a legal team for an unspecified previous matter, and he called them to handle the Wyoming LLC issue — “that’s why you have a good group of people around you,” Corum said.

Neither Stalions nor Corum are strangers to the business world. Stalions operated a vacuum resale business out of a home he purchased in 2022 — that is, until the local Homeowners Association shut him down because it violated its bylaws. Meanwhile, Corum was the cover athlete for Sports Illustrated’s Money Issue over the summer.

But Corum said they did not go into business together, which begs the question of how his name got on those legal documents, let alone how the name “BC2 Housing LLC” — the same BC2 as some of his NIL merchandise — came to be. If Stalions committed forgery, he could face felony charges in Wyoming.

“I don’t know what he did, you know what I’m saying?” Corum said when asked if Stalions might have forged his signature. “I guess he would have to, I don’t even know how that works. But it will be taken care of.”

Filing for an LLC in Wyoming requires applicants to fill out “articles of organization” and pay a $100 registration fee. The paperwork requires the signature of an organizer who represents the collective group behind the filing.

Stalions electronically signed the articles of organization for BC2 Housing LLC on March 28, 2022. Corum’s and Stalions’ names are included on the listing, as well as the name Connor O’Dea. On the document, all three are listed as residents of the same Ann Arbor home where the company is registered. The same day, the state of Wyoming approved the filing.

Connor O’Dea is the same name as a Lake Orion High School football player from the Class of 2016. Stalions graduated in the Class of 2013 from the same high school. The Michigan Daily attempted to reach O’Dea at a phone number with an Oakland County area code found online, but the number was disabled.

In Wyoming, registered agents are required for filers who do not hold residence in the state. These registered agents have to be located within the state. The LLC filing attributed to Stalions utilized Registered Agents Inc., an online registered agent service that charges $200 to be listed on an aspiring filer’s application. Wyoming is an attractive location to form LLCs because it levies no personal or corporate income tax.

The BC2 Housing LLC appears to have been active this year. On Feb. 6, 2023, someone named Robin Jones filed an annual report — a yearly document required of LLC holders in Wyoming — and paid the $60 minimum license tax for the company. Wyoming’s public LLC tracker still lists the company as active and in good tax standing.

Corum maintained Tuesday that he was thankful for whoever found the documents, but he also wondered aloud why people sought out the documents in the first place.

“Maybe other people (are) trying to use it as a distraction,” Corum said. “But it’s not a distraction for me because I appreciate them finding it, so I can take care of it.”

The whole Stalions saga has been a distraction, even if the Wolverines try to look past it. At 9-0 overall and heading into a top-10 matchup at Penn State, Michigan’s players and coaches say they’re focused on the task at hand.

But that’s a lot easier said than done when players like Corum are walking to practice seeing their name attached to Wyoming business records.