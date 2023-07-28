INDIANAPOLIS — Dressed in a glimmering velvet blue suit with a dazzling smile draped across his face, it was almost hard to recall where senior running back Blake Corum was only six months ago.

Amid the pomp and fanfare of the 2022 Fiesta Bowl, Corum found himself glued to the sidelines. His legs planted into the turf by a set of crutches, he could only offer guidance and goodwill to his teammates as the Michigan football team suffered setback after setback en route to a 51-45 loss to TCU.

“In my head, I was thinking, what could I do?” Corum posited at Big Ten Media Days. “If I was out there, what would I do? Could I make someone miss? Could I score a touchdown? All these things, all these emotions were running through my body. It was frustrating.”

Nevertheless, on Thursday, on the very same field where he was relegated to a mere spectator as his team secured its second straight Big Ten Championship, the pain of the past was not on Corum’s mind. Opening his individual press conference, the bell-cow running back made it abundantly clear where he stood.

“I feel like a million bucks,” Corum said. “I feel great. I’m finally back.”

A simple statement, yet one with a complicated backstory. From any lens, Corum is back in more ways than one.

Even as he recovered seemingly on schedule from his season-ending injury, much of the discourse surrounding Corum loomed over his future with the Michigan program. As he weighed declaring for the NFL draft, the workhorse had the Wolverine faithful holding its collective breath. Corum held another year of eligibility, but waited until after the season to indicate his return.

A return that is hard to understate, finishing seventh in Heisman voting despite missing the latter half of this past season’s Illinois game and all but two snaps against archrival Ohio State. Amassing over 1,500 all purpose yards and 19 total touchdowns, an abdication to the NFL would be nearly impossible to fill — in spirit or production.

Thus, when Corum indicated his plans to return for his fourth and potentially final season, tight-lipped breaths released sighs of relief. Among those was Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh.

“Blake’s coming back … it made my day, made my week, made my offseason,” Harbaugh said. “What he shared with me was, he wanted the full offseason. He wanted to get, not even back to where he was, but better, faster, stronger, quicker.”

While Corum’s play invites a long list of adjectives, the only truth serum is the on-field product. Even still, it’s hard to balance an evidently outsized role. Despite the Heisman-hopeful’s necessary share in the offense, both Corum and the Wolverines have begun to embrace an evolving role for the tailback.

The key for Michigan’s future success won’t solely fall on Corum’s shoulders. Whether for durability purposes — as Corum has had multiple injuries throughout his career — or for the sheer satisfaction of showcasing the volume of Wolverines’ talent, the days of Corum solely shouldering the load of Michigan’s running back room seems to have drawn to a close.

“I think that the real challenge, and it’s a great, great challenge to have, is the amount of playmakers we have on offensive skill positions,” Harbaugh said. “ … Like day would follow night, if you can spread that out, where everybody eats, everybody touches the ball (it would be a success).”

Harbaugh’s methodology sounds simple, but it may be harder to implement.

For the Wolverines, while Corum’s role may be surmised as “another great piece in (their) huge puzzle,” as senior defensive lineman Kris Jenkins put it, it’s a piece that needs to be healthy. And as Michigan stresses the need for diversified offensive production, Corum’s impact is indisputable.

And as Corum sat grinning ear to ear dressed in his royal blue coat — perhaps an homage to Michigan, the Big Ten Championship host site or even the lauded legacy of Lucas Oil running backs — he made one thing clear:

“I feel great now.”