Interested in owning copies of The Michigan Daily after Michigan football’s recent big wins? Already made an order and wondering about the timeline of its arrival?

If you’re looking to find a copy or place an order…

The Daily prints once a week on Wednesday’s. Physical copies of The Daily’s print edition with stories about the Big Ten Championship game will be available beginning Wednesday, Dec. 8 around Ann Arbor. We have upped quantities on all of our printstands after seeing high demand for last week’s newspaper.

If you are near the University of Michigan campus and at select local businesses, you can pick up copies of The Daily at any one of our printstands, seen below.

Interactive graphic Load interactive graphic

A list of locations that host our printstands can also be found here.

If you are outside the Ann Arbor area, you can buy a copy of the Dec. 8 print newspaper (see artwork here) and have it shipped to you for $7. We have an inventory of 500 copies of the Dec. 8 print edition for shipment, first-come-first-serve. Each customer is allowed to place up to two copies. Starting now, orders can be placed here.

Any orders placed from Dec. 7 onward will not be processed until January.

Unfortunately, all copies of the Dec. 1 print newspaper (see artwork here) featuring stories from Michigan football’s win against Ohio State are sold out. We are not offering any more posters of the Dec. 1 front page or any posters of the Dec. 8 front page via the Student Publications store.

However, we are using Redbubble for anyone who would like to purchase merchandise featuring The Daily’s Dec. 1 front page, Dec. 8 front page and/or the Dec. 8 SportsWednesday back page. Options include posters, hats, hoodies, t-shirts, mugs and more.

Since this sale will be on the Redbubble platform, Redbubble will be responsible for all distribution. Any questions about order fulfillment should be directed to Redbubble.

Use this link to see Redbubble options for the Dec. 1 front page (Ohio State)

Link to see Redbubble options for the Dec. 8 front page (Big Ten) coming soon

If you’re already ordered…

For those who have ordered posters of the Dec. 1 front page for pick-up, they are available at the Stanford Lipsey Student Publications Building, located at 420 Maynard St. We are open Monday – Friday between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. through Friday, Dec. 17. You must have your order number with you at the time of pick-up.

Due to the high volume of orders, there will be a delay in shipping out posters and print copies of the Dec. 1 newspaper. Unfortunately, shipped orders of the Dec. 1 edition may not arrive in time for Christmas, and we don’t expect orders to be fully fulfilled and delivered until the end of January.

Once your order has been shipped, you will receive an email letting you know.

We have a very small team dealing with a very large volume of orders, and all student and professional staff will be off for the holidays starting Dec. 17 until Jan. 5. Thank you for your patience and understanding as we get your orders fulfilled.

For more sports content from The Daily…

To read stories on the history and significance of the Michigan-Ohio State Rivalry, check out our online Rivalry Edition here. You can also check out the digital version of our Rivalry Edition print newspaper here.

To read our football coverage, check out this page. To stay up to date on all things Michigan Athletics, follow our sports section on Twitter @theblockm.

We greatly appreciate your interest in The Daily’s work!

Editor-in-Chief Claire Hao can be reached at eic@michigandaily.com.