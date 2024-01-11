Looking for a copy of The Michigan Daily after Michigan’s National Championship win?

The Daily prints once a week, every Wednesday while school is in session.

All National Championship papers distributed to newsstands Wednesday morning have been picked up. Print editions and posters of the front cover are available for purchase using any of the options below.

We have a very small team working on a very large volume of orders. Please expect a wait time of multiple weeks for shipping or pick-up. We appreciate your patience as we get orders fulfilled.

If you are looking for a print edition, you can purchase one at this link and select either shipping or pick-up at checkout.

If you are in the Ann Arbor area, you can pick up your copy at the Stanford Lipsey Student Publications Building (420 Maynard St.) for $10. You will receive an email when your copy is ready for pickup.

If you are not in the area, you can have the paper shipped to you for $10 plus shipping costs.

If you are only looking for the front page of this week’s edition, you can order an 11” x 17” poster version using one of the two options below. View our artwork for the front page here.

Pick up the poster at the Stanford Lipsey Student Publications Building (420 Maynard St.) for $20 using this link. You will receive an email when your poster is ready for pickup.

Have the poster shipped to you for $20 plus shipping costs using this link.

Because of winter break, there was no print edition for Michigan’s Rose Bowl win. Poster versions of the front cover can be purchased using one of these two options:

Pick up the poster at the Stanford Lipsey Student Publications Building (420 Maynard St.) for $15 using this link. You will receive an email when your poster is ready for pickup.

Have the poster shipped to you for $15 plus shipping costs using this link.

For other sizes of the National Championship and Rose Bowl cover posters, and other popular editions from The Daily, visit our Redbubble store.

For all of our coverage of the National Championship, the Rose Bowl and Michigan football, visit this page and follow @theblockm on X.

Thank you for supporting our paper! To help uplift student journalism and ensure more coverage like this, you can donate to The Daily here.

