Throughout his tenure as the coach of the No. 2 Michigan football team, Jim Harbaugh’s Wolverines have amassed more accolades than Purdue in just about every category.

They’ve won more overall games, more conference games, more Big Ten Championship games and Harbaugh has personally won more coaching awards. But there’s one category in which the Boilermakers have Harbaugh and the Wolverines beat: top-five wins.

With a 3-2 record against AP top-five opponents in the last five years, Purdue has more top-five victories than Harbaugh has amassed in his eight years in Ann Arbor.

In that same timeframe, no other team has developed quite the upset reputation as the Boilermakers. Because more often than not when Purdue has visited teams at their peak, those opponents leave the stadium with ruined seasons.

All of this has earned the Boilermakers the moniker “Spoilermakers.”

This Saturday, Purdue enters a matchup against a national championship contender as a team with almost no expectations placed upon its shoulders. Sporting a 2-6 record, and with the vast majority of its coaching staff from years prior having moved to Louisville with former head coach Jeff Brohm, there’s little reason to expect the 32.5-point underdog Boilermakers to work another miracle.

But the Spoilermakers might. If Purdue does manage to win, it certainly would derail the Wolverines undefeated, but already tumultuous season.

For that reason, it’s important to know how the Purdue Boilermakers became the Spoilermakers.

***

2018: Purdue vs. No. 2 Ohio State

If you watched 12 of the 13 games the Buckeyes played in 2018, you would have almost undoubtedly left with the impression that they were a team destined for the College Football playoff.

With three top-10 wins, putting up 63 points on No. 4 Michigan and an end of season Rose Bowl victory over No. 9 Washington, the Buckeyes were elite. But there was just one game in 2018 that Ohio State lost — a road matchup versus unranked Purdue — and that game turned out to be what kept the Buckeyes from their national championship aspirations.

In that contest, Purdue didn’t just scrape by the Buckeyes — it dominated them, 49-20, highlighted by a 28-point fourth quarter. With external motivation in the form of Tyler Trent, a terminally ill student in attendance and predicted a win, and 539 total yards, the Boilermakers played spoiler for the first time, derailing Ohio State’s season.

2021: Iowa & Michigan State

Following its shocking victory over Ohio State, 2021 marked the next two times Purdue stunned top-five opponents, again, in dominant fashion.

On Oct. 16, facing a second-ranked Hawkeyes team fresh off beating No. 4 Penn State on the road, Purdue dethroned Iowa with a dominant, 24-7 win in which the Boilermakers never once trailed.

And then again less than a month later, Purdue knocked off a third straight top-three opponent. This time, it was undefeated No. 3 Michigan State.

Relying on a fast-paced offense with a 536-yard game from walk-on quarterback Aidan O’Connell alone, the Boilermakers again spoiled a season despite finishing fourth in the Big Ten West that year. Their victory turned out to be a key factor in Michigan’s success that year. Had Purdue not beat Michigan State, the regular season would have ended in a three-way tie, and the Wolverines would not have played in the Big Ten Championship.

Likelihood in 2023?

Through a combination of determination and high-flying offenses, Purdue has built its reputation as a team that can and often does derail successful seasons. But Purdue is a different team this year without Brohm and O’Connell. While all were improbable, none of the Boilermakers’ upsets came with a losing record, and this year, they’re 2-6.

“Over time, they’ve done that really really well,” Michigan defensive coordinator Jesse Minter said of Purdue’s ability to engineer upsets. “With a new staff, with new schemes you may or may not put as much stock into how some of those games were played from a strategy standpoint.”

But with three spoiled seasons to date, Minter knows better than to take Purdue lightly.

“(We) certainly know that their players have that mindset to be able to pull off upsets,” Minter said.

It’s unlikely that the Boilermakers stand a chance against the Goliath of the No. 2 Michigan football team. But that’s what makes teams like Purdue so fun. If it somehow manages to win, it won’t be an outlier.