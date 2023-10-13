Returning from his three-game suspension to begin the season, Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh had time to reflect on his team amid a season with sky-high expectations. As pressure mounted, it became increasingly apparent that both the second-ranked Wolverines and their fans alike expected blow-out games week in and week out.

Harbaugh tried to pump the breaks.

“Watching it from the perspective I have, maybe there’s been too much put on the players of, ‘They’ve got to win by 40 points, or 30 points or 25 points,’ — that’s a lot,” Harbaugh said Sept. 18th.

Despite that perspective, Michigan’s three ensuing margins of victory since Harbaugh’s statement have been 24, 38 and 42 points, respectively. So much for letting off the gas. As much as Harbaugh may emphasize tempering expectations, for any winning football program — especially one ranked second in the country — the pressure is on.

Therefore, ahead of the Wolverines’ game against Indiana on Saturday, The Daily examines how the Wolverines’ players relax when they are not at high-intensity practices or studious film sessions.

Cornelius Johnson: Basketball and Chess

It’s only fitting that as the Hoosier State rolls into Ann Arbor, the graduate receiver’s relaxation mainstay is basketball.

Johnson, like any athlete, emphasized that the most important part of his midweek rejuvenation was hydration and nutrition. But he still likes his fun after that refresh.

“Outside my apartment, I got a little basketball hoop,” Johnson said Monday. “Not playing basketball, really mostly just shooting (the) basketball. I feel like there’s a difference, just shooting around and having fun.”

Johnson’s depiction of his basketball talent may be humble, but his skills have surely been honed. Out east, Johnson’s brother, Carnegie, plays for the Naval Academy men’s basketball team. And while Cornelius was quick to point out that during the season he’s cognizant of how to keep his body healthy and fulfilled, in the offseason, he has more leeway to maintain his body as he pleases.

This past summer, when he wasn’t on the court, Cornelius was stuck to the chessboard. He defeated junior running back Donovan Edwards to win a team-wide chess tournament.

“(Chess helps) clear the mind,” Cornelius said. “Just relax and get your mind off of stuff, and (it) helps you refocus.”

Logging 86 yards on three receptions this past weekend against Minnesota, Cornelius’ focus certainly was apparent on the gridiron. Utilizing both physical and mental activities as outlets helps maintain that concentration.

Keon Sabb, Myles Hinton and Kody Jones: Fishing

There’s a fishing fever in Schembechler Hall. Sophomore defensive backs Keon Sabb and Kody Jones, graduate offensive lineman Myles Hinton and more are gripped by the banks of the Huron River.

“I fish a lot, on my off-time, whenever I get a chance,” Sabb said on Tuesday. “… We fish a lot to just get our mind off things and just relax and stay in the water.”

Sabb — who once caught “a pretty big pike a while ago and some pretty big bass” — sees fishing as his own relaxing escape. As he sits with his buddies on the water, football melts away. It’s an understandable contrast. To get away from cheering crowds with tens of thousands of spectators, they instead go to the one place where it’s the silence that’s deafening.

For Hinton and Jones — natives of Georgia and Tennessee — fishing spots dot the landscape. And though Sabb may originally hail from New Jersey, his time growing up in Florida provided opportunities for fishing experiences. For these young men, relaxation also allows for a touch of home in Ann Arbor.

As a child, Hinton even wanted to be a pro-fisherman for a time. Nevertheless, as the trio turn in their helmets and cleats for rods and reels during their off-time, it’s a way to stay grounded during an incredibly hectic season.

Mason Graham: Sleep

Sophomore defensive tackle Mason Graham’s feelings are pretty clear. He might’ve dunked for the first time this past offseason, or wrestled in a previous life, but now that his collegiate football season is in full swing, Graham only needs one thing to unwind:

“Sleep — that’s about it.” Graham said.

It’s a point that perhaps every single college student can agree with. For Graham and the Wolverines though, any dreaded 8:30 a.m. class is preceded by a 6 a.m. workout and practice. Throughout a packed week of training leading up to gameday on Saturday, sleep is sparse — and it becomes even more necessary.

To call sleep relaxation may be a bit of a stretch, but however you classify it — it works. The pressure that comes from increasingly large wins certainly did not get to Graham, as he logged six tackles, with two tackles for loss and one sack last week.

It seems that Graham got his beauty rest.

Whether it’s physical or mental — chess, fishing, basketball or sleep — the Wolverines’ relaxation methods have worked for the players thus far. Halfway through the regular season with a sterling 6-0 record and bowl eligibility, Harbaugh can’t pump the brakes on the pressure around his team, but he can push the gas pedal on what fuels them.