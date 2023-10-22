EAST LANSING — Nearly a year after he was beaten in an infamous tunnel fight against Michigan State football players, Ja’Den McBurrows got his own kind of revenge on the field.

Jumping a route in the fourth quarter, McBurrows earned an interception that fired up his sideline. Not only did he make a play when given an opportunity, but he also all but sealed a shutout of the Spartans.

“All week he was talking about different things. He mentioned what happened last year a couple different times,” graduate cornerback Mike Sainristil said. “But coaches and us as players, we told him, man, when you get your chance just go out there and make plays. Don’t make no moment too big. I’m so happy with how he played.”

McBurrows’ play might have symbolized the wholescale domination of a 49-0 blanking on Michigan State’s own turf — the largest loss in Spartan Stadium’s history — it wasn’t exactly a big moment in a blowout. But even if the play might’ve come in garbage time, it sealed an accomplishment the Wolverines have been trying to capture all year.

Because three times this season, the starting defense delivered a clean sheet until the fourth quarter. It destroyed run plays, broke up passes and even added some scoring of its own on pick sixes. All those showed on Saturday, too, but this time, the Wolverines’ depth players finally kept it going to seal the deal.

“They understand where they’re supposed to be, their assignments, and they’re coached well,” Michigan State interim coach Harlon Barnett said. “And so when you’re a sound, disciplined defense that’s coached well and guys do what they’re coached to do, you’ve got a chance to be pretty good. And so that’s who they are, and that’s what they showed tonight.”

Particularly, the cornerback room shined. Graduate transfer Josh Wallace, sophomore Amorion Walker and Sainristil earned three out of five pass breakups, in addition to interceptions by Sainristil and McBurrows. As a whole, the defense let up just 133 passing yards, including just 42 in the first half.

But when the Spartans tried to run, they didn’t find much luck there either. On 28 rushing attempts, they netted 57 yards.

“They’re very strong, especially in their interior,” Michigan State running back Nathan Carter said. “I think that their biggest strength as a team is their linemen. So it was a challenge for us to be able to get those holes and be able to push that pile and be able to go out and move the ball.”

While the Wolverines couldn’t ask for much better defensive play, the Spartans couldn’t ask for a worse nightmare. Their sideline energy disappeared in the third quarter after Sainristil ran back a 72-yard pick-six. Michigan’s defense played such a complete game that it outscored the Michigan State offense.

“They came out there trying to get a drive going and Mikey took that pick back for a touchdown and you could see the light going out of their eyes,” junior linebacker Junior Colson said. “That’s when the game starts becoming fun, you know. Seeing everything, all the juice they had and the whole sideline gets quiet. So that’s what we want all year, every year.”

After the pick, Michigan’s energy also changed. With a win all but sealed, Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh started sending out backups midway through the third quarter. This left more than 20 minutes in which the Spartans might have slipped a score past the Wolverines’ defense. These were the minutes that proved costly in the previous spoiled shutout attempts.

Instead, the backups stood tall. From a sack by junior edge rusher TJ Guy or McBurrows’ pick, the backups maintained the standard that their starters set.

There were other factors impacting this performance, too. As news broke of an NCAA investigation into alleged illegal sign stealing at Michigan, the Spartans had to change their play calling on the fly. Their backup quarterbacks delivered plays to the starter, which slowed down the offensive pace. While players and coaches played down the impact that had on their offensive execution, it isn’t an easy hurdle to clear.

Yet in a game chock full of so much meaning, Michigan found a way to hand in its most complete defensive performance of the season. From the inside out, the thorough play allowed the Wolverines to grasp that all elusive shutout — the first since last year’s 59-0 win over Connecticut.

Without stout plays like McBurrows’ interception, Michigan might not have sealed the deal.