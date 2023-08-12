This story was updated on Saturday, August 12th at 6:49 PM to include a statement from NCAA Vice President of Hearing Operations Derrick Crawford that was provided to The Athletic.

Just two and half weeks after it was reported that Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh and the NCAA had reached a tentative agreement on a four game suspension for him, and two single game suspensions for assistant coaches Sherrone Moore and Grant Newsome, that deal is now off.

As first reported by Yahoo Sports on Saturday, the original sanctions failed to garner the necessary approval of the NCAA’s Committee on Infractions (COI). Now, the investigation into possible Level I and Level II violations committed by Harbaugh and his staff will likely be adjudicated through the NCAA disciplinary system in the 2024 offseason — instead of during the 2023 season.

The investigation into Harbaugh and his staff alleges that they committed recruiting violations and lied to the NCAA about said allegations. The alleged infractions include meeting with recruits during a 2021 dead period, utilizing more than the legal number of coaches in practices, monitoring player only workouts through video feeds and failing to comply with an NCAA investigation into the aforementioned infractions.

In a statement released to The Athletic, NCAA Vice President of Hearing Operations Derrick Crawford clarified the COI’s processes and cleared up misconceptions as to why Michigan is under investigation — namely speculations that Harbaugh is being investigated for improperly purchasing a cheeseburger for a recruit.

“The Michigan infractions case is related to impermissible on and off-campus recruiting during the COVID-19 dead period and impermissible coaching activities — not a cheeseburger,” Crawford said. “It is not uncommon for the COI to seek clarification on key facts prior to accepting. The COI may also reject an NR (Negotiated Resolution) if it determines that the agreement is not in the best interests of the Association or the penalties are not reasonable. If the involved parties cannot resolve a case through the negotiated resolution process, it may proceed to a hearing, but the committee believes cooperation is the best avenue to quickly resolve issues.”

The University of Michigan declined The Michigan Daily’s request for comment on the reports, citing it as an “ongoing case.”

While what exactly the collapse of the agreement means for Harbaugh in the long term is unclear, in the short term it means that he will coach the full 2023 season for the Wolverines. Despite the fact that Harbaugh will face no repercussions in the immediate future, the NCAA investigation remains active and a future suspension remains a possibility.