The college football landscape is changing fast.

The transfer portal is all the rage as of late in college football. Since the first portal period opened on Dec. 5, well over a thousand student-athletes have entered their name into the portal seeking a new destination. To keep track of this influx of talent being spread across the country, specific recruiting sites have started compiling players’ rankings in the portal and a scoreboard of every team’s yield in the new frontier in recruiting.

This year, there’s one school dominating those lists:

The No. 2 Michigan football team.

Since the portal opened, the Wolverines have received commitments from many of the nation’s top transfer portal prospects and they lead the current 247 Sports transfer list.

Given that Michigan’s recruiting class in 2023 isn’t quite where it usually has been under Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh — ranked just 20th in the country — it appears that the Wolverines were looking to add some more talent from a different source.

This strategy has worked before for Michigan. Look no further than graduate transfer center Olusegun Oluwatimi — this year’s Rimington Award winner a the nation’s top center — who was a transfer portal pickup from Virginia just a year ago.

Plucking talent from the portal has been a successful means to an end for Harbaugh as of late, so it is no surprise that the Wolverines have been so aggressive in the portal this window.

With that being said, here’s a look at some of Michigan’s most notable transfer portal additions:

Ernest Hausmann

The freshman linebacker from Nebraska was rated by 247 Sports to be the No. 1 player in the transfer portal, so suffice it to say this was a pretty big get for the Wolverines. Hausmann was a core piece of the Cornhuskers’ defense this season and recorded 54 tackles as a true freshman.

The linebacker position has been devoid of depth for the Wolverines this season so Hausmann has a chance to immediately come in and make an impact. That’s especially relevant considering graduate linebacker Michael Barrett will graduate after this season concludes.

LaDarius Henderson

Michigan also added the No. 11 player in the portal with Henderson, a graduate offensive lineman from Arizona State.

It’s no secret that the Wolverines take pride in their offensive line play, and it’s one of their biggest strengths as a program. Given that many of Michigan’s linemen will be graduating this year, unable to return, Henderson comes into the program with an immediate path to contributing and could be a key contributor for the Wolverines next season.

Josaiah Stewart

Another defensive addition, the sophomore edge rusher from Coastal Carolina was the No. 24 prospect in the portal. This season for the Chanticleers, Stewart recorded 3.5 sacks and 10 tackles for loss in 12 games.

Stewart brings speed off the edge and is a strong addition to the committee of edge rushers that Michigan is returning for next season.

Drake Nugent

The Wolverines also added senior center Drake Nugent from Stanford. Nugent leaves the Cardinals program having started the last 24 games at center. He’ll have tremendously large shoes to fill, given that he plays the same position as Oluwatimi, but the experience Nugent brings could prove invaluable.

Myles Hinton

Last but not least on the transfers list is junior Myles Hinton, a massive 6-foot-7 offensive lineman who is also from Stanford. Hinton was a former five-star recruit and has played three seasons of college football for the Cardinals. He was the No. 41 player in the portal and should add elite size and a hefty amount of experience to the Wolverines’ offensive front.

The bottom line

In just the past two weeks, Michigan has added four top 50 transfer portal recruits and may not even be done yet. These players are a major addition to the Wolverines’ future rosters, and all could see significant playing time next season.

So with the transfer portal, the college football landscape may be changing. If this month’s success is any indication, Harbaugh and Michigan are adapting well.