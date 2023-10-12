Outside of turnovers, few plays can demoralize an offense like a sack. The loss of yards, the mental and physical toll on a quarterback — sacks are gems for a defense to covet.

But after an offseason spent emphasizing an improved pass rush, the No. 2 Michigan football team is still figuring out how to get home against opposing quarterbacks. With highly lauded talent on the Wolverines’ defensive line, opposing offenses are doing all they can to prevent that from happening.

“Eventually someone’s gonna have to throw the ball,” defensive line coach Mike Elston said Wednesday. “Not play action, not boots and things like that, and not seven-man gap protection. They’re gonna get their skill out, and I believe we’ll be ready for that when that happens to be.”

Offenses aren’t making it easy for the Wolverines to begin with, but belief in the pass rush unit can only go so far. The lack of production — in an area that Michigan keyed on this offseason no less — means there is work to be done.

Through the first six weeks, Elston’s defensive line has accrued just 14 sacks which ranks 56th in the NCAA. That’s a marked downgrade from the 22 sacks the Wolverines had at this point last season. They also rank 45th nationally with 37 tackles for loss. For all the attention that pass rush received, the proof hasn’t shown in the proverbial pudding.

With such emphasis placed on skilled pass rushers, including starting senior edge rushers Braiden McGregor and Jaylen Harrell, Michigan has struggled to convert on sacks. Because with talent comes reputation, which is why Elston says he isn’t concerned with low statistical production.

“I know certain people don’t think that way. They want to see sacks and they want to see things like that,” Elston said. “And I do believe that when teams will (commit to a run or pass game), I believe that we will have the production that we all want but we can’t ask the offense to do that, right?”

Offenses might be paying extra attention to Michigan’s d-line talent, but it still needs to find a way to produce nonetheless. Opponents such as Penn State and Ohio State will pay attention to pass rushers like previous opponents. Attention is a compliment, but it isn’t an excuse.

In order to improve in the face of increased attention such as heavy pass protections, Elston wants his unit to patch remaining holes. A major one centers around communication, specifically how the Wolverines can play together.

Against Minnesota, the need for such cohesion became apparent. Elston noted how on one play, graduate defensive tackle Cam Goode and senior edge rusher Jaylen Harrell both made plays to get a sack, causing the Golden Gophers’ quarterback to escape both containment and a sack entirely. That’s the type of lost play Elston wants to avoid, among other examples.

To correct this long-standing issue, Elston has emphasized getting his defensive tackles and edges to work better in tandem. That starts with team meetings and sideline chats where both positions sit together to hear each group’s lessons. If everyone gets on the same page there, Elston feels he’s more likely to see plays executed how he wants. For everyone to be in lockstep, they have to hear the same, comprehensive messaging.

“Scheme-wise, (Elston) teaches the d-tackles something different and maybe something that I don’t see that they see,” junior edge rusher Josaiah Stewart said. “So then when he teaches them that, I see ‘OK, now that’s why we’re doing this.’ That’s why we’re doing this technique and maybe the interior is playing this gap. So now I gotta be more cautious.”

Stewart knows what can happen when the pass rush produces. On the road at Nebraska two weeks ago, he put together a five-tackle, two-sack performance — both career bests. And while one player driving sack production each game might be unrealistic, collectively working together can make those plays a sustainable staple of the Wolverines’ defense. In flashes, that ability has shown, namely in the defense’s five-sack game against UNLV. But Michigan desires consistency.

No one can guarantee a significant bump in production, especially when opponents plan around the talent on Michigan’s defensive line. But eventually, it wants to face a team playing with a clear run or pass identity. Elston is daring teams to play its defensive line straight up and risk letting it get sacks. So far, no one has taken the bait.

If someone finally does, the Wolverines hope that all their pass rush attention will pay off. Because after an offseason of emphasizing improvement, the results midway through the season leave even more ground to make up.