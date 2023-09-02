On the eve of Jesse Minter’s head coaching debut, Jim Harbaugh had one piece of advice for the promoted defensive coordinator:

“Be you.”

Tasked with taking the reins for the No. 2 Michigan football team’s opening clash against East Carolina on Saturday, Minter attempted to be the week’s “guardian of victory” for a team with sky-high aspirations. Operating in place of the suspended Harbaugh, Minter guided the Wolverines to a nearly-seamless win — even if he didn’t want to admit it.

“We’re trained for this situation,” Minter said. “The way we operate, the way (Harbaugh) empowers our players, the way he empowers our coaches. He breeds confidence in our team with how he operates.”

While Minter humbly deflected any praise for his coaching success — nearly pitching a shutout in the 30-3 win — he was indeed the head coach for the day. Even as Jim Harbaugh actively participated with the team throughout the week leading up to the game, he was unable to be on site Saturday, leaving Minter as the guy.

As multiple players continued to emphasize postgame that something felt “missing” without Harbaugh on the field, it became evident that Minter’s impact was no mediocre feat. The team was his burden to bear and thus the victory was, at least partially, also his success.

The Wolverines were expected to win — and win big at that — but it still fell on Minter to right the ship whenever necessary. He, however, saw it in a different light.

“I equate it to a first time driver getting to drive the safest, most durable, reliable car possible,” Minter said. “… My opportunity was to take over a really well oiled machine that Coach Harbaugh has built here over his time.”

To his credit, Minter did not have his hands on everything. Quarterbacks coach Kirk Campbell called plays for the offense, stepping in for Sherrone Moore as he served a one-game suspension of his own. Michigan also has a bounty of returning senior veterans and back-to-back College Football Playoff experiences. Nevertheless, for as easy as Minter made it seem for things to go right for the Wolverines, they could’ve gone wrong just as fast.

Backed up to the two yard line on its first offensive drive, Michigan ran the ball three straight times, nearly avoiding safeties on two of the three rushes. After a difficult punt landed East Carolina on Michigan’s 47 yard line following three-and-out, the Wolverines and Minter found themselves in an inopportune position early.

Minter — who maintained his normal role captaining the defense — didn’t flinch. Holding his composure, Minter refused to get hasty. Three plays later, after Michigan’s defensive line stifled the Pirates’ run game, a mistimed pass by East Carolina quarterback Mason Garcia ended up in the hands of graduate defensive back Mike Sainristil.

Michigan never looked back. Eight plays later and the Wolverines flew into the endzone, keeping Minter’s temporary role as head coach under control.

“He took that role just in stride,” junior linebacker Junior Colson said. “He’s meant for that role, and I wanted that shutout for him, man. First debut as a head coach, let’s go.”

What separates Minter’s experience from many of his coaching counterparts is that the acting head coach has never previously held that position, in any capacity. Beginning his career with Cincinnati as a graduate assistant, Minter’s 18-year career took him nearly everywhere in the football coaching world — but never to the top.

Saturday though, Minter displayed capabilities beyond his skills as a coordinator. Skills which Colson believes will take him further than his current position at Michigan.

“I think he’ll be a phenomenal head coach some day,” Colson said of Minter. “After this year maybe, but I’m happy for him. I love that man to death.”

Minter won’t return to the head coaching position for the Wolverines again soon, barring any unforeseen circumstances. But in his debut, he made the choices that led to Michigan’s success. For a team missing its ultimate leader in Jim Harbaugh, that’s all that mattered.

Missing a shutout by an East Carolina field goal converted with just five seconds left in the game, Minter made a strong case for why Saturday was his first, but not his last time as a head coach.