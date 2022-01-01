MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — For the Michigan football team, the Orange Bowl presented another opportunity to prove its transformation was legitimate.

As the No. 2 seed in the College Football Playoff, the Wolverines (12-2 overall, 8-1 Big Ten) were ranked higher than No. 3 Georgia (13-1 overall, 8-0 SEC), but still, they were doubted. Vegas oddsmakers gave the Bulldogs a 7.5-point edge, and experts across the board went with Georgia — thinking it impossible that a one-year success story could stand a chance against an SEC powerhouse.

With a win, the Wolverines could prove that they were ready not only to compete at a conference level, but also entrench themselves on a national stage.

That didn’t come to fruition. The Bulldogs thwacked Michigan, 34-11, putting an end to a remarkable season that, in August, seemed impossible.

From the start, it was clear that Georgia was simply better than Michigan. Its historically strong defensive front bullied the Wolverines’ offensive line, and the “strength-on-strength” battle between those units grew more lopsided by the minute. The result was an ugly start for Michigan’s offense, one defined by stuffed runs and sacks, an uncharacteristic combination.

Without that productive run game, the margin of error disappeared. It became apparent that the Wolverines would have to play mistake-free football to stand any chance of keeping up.

They didn’t. On Georgia’s first drive of the game, sophomore outside linebacker Jaylen Harrell was matched in coverage against Brock Bowers — one of the best tight ends in college football — and surrendered a 35-yard completion that set up a touchdown. After Michigan’s offense turned the ball over on fourth down thanks to two passes off the receivers’ fingertips, the defense folded again, with the entire front seven getting gashed for a 21-yard run. Four plays later, a halfback pass for a touchdown put the Bulldogs up 14.

The Wolverines were already in a hole thanks to Georgia’s superior speed and physicality. When combined with a failure to stop the Bulldogs on third down and a series of gaffes — such as senior cornerback Vincent Gray inexplicably stopping while going step-for-step with a receiver on an eventual touchdown pass — those issues doomed Michigan to a 27-3 deficit at the half.

From there, the pressing continued. Though the Wolverines’ defense cleaned up to start the second half, the offense turned the ball over on each of its first two drives, first with an interception in the endzone from junior quarterback Cade McNamara followed by a fumble near midfield from sophomore running back Blake Corum.

Soon thereafter, Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett found running back James Cook for a 39-yard touchdown pass that put the final nail in the Wolverines’ season.

The sting of Friday’s loss is a sensation familiar to the Michigan program. Even in the wake of an improbable season featuring the program’s first conference championship in nearly two decades, the disappointment of falling woefully short after coming so close to the pinnacle of the sport will remain.

But it’s a reality most teams face — especially those trying to break into the sport’s upper echelon. Football is cruel, its conclusions almost universally unpoetic. As is the truth for all but one program at the end of the season, the Wolverines will be left wondering how close they were and what could have been.