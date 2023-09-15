Sitting on high chairs with Cornelius Johnson in Schembechler Hall, any question you ask is going to make him think. He’s not about surface level, he’s not about fluff. He’s cerebral.

So go ahead, ask him something. Ask him anything. He’ll give you his undivided attention, then he’ll use his own undivided attention. He’ll reflect on his experiences, on his journey, on the people he calls family. With a Shake Shack bag sitting at his feet, the last thing the graduate wide receiver is thinking about is lunch when you ask him about his years working toward playing for the Michigan football team. Lunch is temporary; he’s always thinking long-term, big-picture.

When Johnson gazes down toward that bag, he’s most likely looking right through it. Through the bag, through the floor and down to memories built in his literal foundation:

A basement in Connecticut.

“Those COVID days, we’d all just be in our mom’s house in the basement, with the spiders,” Johnson told The Michigan Daily. “We’d be in the basement with the spiders and ants, just trying to get it in … doing planks, dumbbell carries … we’d just be out doing random stuff just trying to get it in, because all the other gyms were closed.”

The ‘we’ in that spider-filled memory? That’s the center of Johnson’s web — his brothers Cassius and Carnegie Johnson. Together they make up the three ‘CJs,’ three Division I athletes and the three members of a renowned group chat — “the get back.” The three of them are always scheming something, like Cassius showing Cornelius a unique pre-workout routine.

“You know those little La Croix’s, like the little sparkling waters, those Pellegrinos or whatever,” Cornelius said. “He’d just chug one of those … for an (adrenaline) rush.”

Yeah, it sounds a little crazy, and Cornelius agreed. But surrounded by the best people, he can be influenced every now and then too — Cornelius admitted that he too would chug those “sometimes” to get an energy jolt for a workout.

But chugging sparkling water doesn’t make anyone a star, and a special bond with brothers doesn’t make anyone influential. To understand Cornelius’ rise to prominence and how he keeps people in admiration of him, you have to keep branch out from the center of his web.

“Oh, my guy, he’s a jokester, I love Corey. My guy Cornelius, bro. … He’s a clown but I love him. … I know I can always count on my boy Corey, all day.”

That’s Kevonne Wilder, a wide receiver at Stony Brook. Before that, he was high school teammates with Cornelius at Brunswick School, and is still a big fan and friend of Cornelius Johnson to this day.

While Cornelius and Wilder go way back, time together still impacts Wilder to this day. He’s happy to be intertwined in Cornelius’ journey in some form, and he’s become better because of it.

“As a freshman, he’s playing this much and doing this, and they give him the ball and he’s scoring every time,” Wilder told The Daily. “I’m like ‘that’s crazy.’ I’m always a competitive person, so I see that and it makes me want to do better. … It made me push even harder being on a team with him.”

It’s more than just flattery to hype up his friend, and the stories back it up. Once at practice, Wilder was doing a separate drill when a coach called him over. Cornelius was working on a combo of three new routes, and Wilder got thrown into the fire. He was asked to guard Cornelius as close as possible, and good old fashioned one-on-one, corner vs. receiver action ensued.

“I’m not going to tell you which ones he won, how many of them he won,” Wilder said. “But what I can tell you is that they were very hard-to-guard routes.”

Even when game time came, Wilder was never fully out of the competition with Cornelius. The web is too strong. If you can’t find Cornelius, he’ll find you. Once, Brunswick was running four verts with Wilder and Cornelius lined up on opposite sides of the field.

When the ball took to the skies, Wilder was the quarterback’s target, but the play was designed as a 20-yard throw, and the ball was only making it about 15. So Wilder turned around to dive for the catch. And he wasn’t the only one.

Somehow, someway, Cornelius came from all the way across the field, laid out and made the diving catch. Wilder was stunned at what he saw. It was a moment so iconic, it doesn’t take long for Wilder to pull the picture up on his phone.

Courtesy of Kevonne Wilder.

Wilder’s stories go on and on, from Madden games with Cornelius and the other CJs, to a rap video the duo made for a class together or even Wilder still sending Cornelius live reactions of Cornelius’ games. But all of it has to go in context. All that praise is coming from one of his best friend’s. If you keep zooming out, you can see just how many people fly into Cornelius’ web.

Spoiler alert, it’s a lot.

“He was a trailblazer at our school,” Jarrett Shine, Brunswick’s head football coach at the time, told The Daily. “He was the first football player to my knowledge — and I went there as a player too — he was the first football player to receive multiple Power Five offers in the history of the school. Since then, it’s become sort of a model for a lot of the kids becoming great football players at the school and getting offers as well.

“He definitely set that expectation, and a lot of kids are following in those footsteps right now.”

Beyond the offers, it’s the way Cornelius’ mind works that stuck out to Shine. Describing him as “cerebral and intellectual,” Shine remembers a guy who’d walk around campus confident and collected — a quiet side Wilder acknowledges too, despite the stories of music videos and jokes.

Shine still tells his wife they need to plan their Saturdays around Cornelius’ game schedules. While Cornelius’ influence on his high school is extensive, his effect on individuals like Shine endures too.

Expanding out to those performances Shine schedules his Saturdays around, that’s the part of his web Cornelius is building right now. Five years in, he has the potential to keep improving as Michigan takes to an air attack more often. Looking at the place Cornelius spends most of his days at Schembechler Hall — the height of Cornelius’ journey so far, and ways away from his old spider-filled basement — much of what makes Cornelius, Cornelius comes into focus.

“CJ’s super competitive, very good receiver, came up big for us last year as you guys know,” graduate corner back Mike Sainristil said Tuesday. “He’s another one that’s going to do a lot for us.”

Then, as Sainristil was about to continue talking about Cornelius, something caught his eye. He paused his statement and asked the reporters a question:

“What is that, a spider?”

Sure enough, a spider was crawling in front of Sainrisitl as he praised Cornelius. Sainristil didn’t let that stop him, continuing to gush about Cornelius’ impact this year.

The Schembechler Hall spider fittingly joined Sainristil as he spoke of Cornelius, because everywhere Cornelius Johnson goes, a web of people become intertwined in his path. People captivated by his calm side and his humorous one, people inspired by his work ethic and influenced by his wit, people in love with who he is. It’s a web that’s still growing.

Because people around him want to get caught in it.