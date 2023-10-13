When AJ Barner was a freshman in high school, he decided to “put all the chips on the table.”

The now-senior tight end for the No. 2 Michigan football team had always known that he wanted to play college football. More than basketball, or baseball or even wrestling which he was “really good at,” Barner was enamored by every aspect of football. So after his freshman year of high school, he quit the other sports he was involved in and focused solely on training year-round for the collegiate football career he was determined to build.

But at the time, it may have seemed like a very premature decision.

For many athletes with immense talent, specialization is common. But Barner did not fit that category when he made that decision. He entered high school as a 5-foot-seven, 126-pound freshman-team quarterback. And no one, not even his coaches, could have predicted that he would grow almost a full foot and literally double his weight.

“We’ve probably had 20 to 25 DI guys in my 20 years here,” Aurora (Ohio) High School football coach Bob Mihalik told The Michigan Daily. “But I wouldn’t have guessed that AJ would be a DI guy, just because of his small stature. Again, he didn’t have the DI body.”

But the unknown was never — and still isn’t — a deterrent for Barner. Just like his coaches and friends couldn’t have predicted his path, neither could he. From doubling in size, to switching positions, to becoming a Division I captain at Indiana and subsequently transferring away, Barner’s career has not been linear.

And in his mind — that uncertainty and the mental growth that has accompanied his physical development — has been the most valuable part.

***

While Mihalik may not have initially pegged him as a DI player, Barner made himself hard to miss. Regardless of the fact that he was on the freshman team, Barner was not going to defer to anyone older or stronger than him. And quickly, the attitude that the “wiry” freshman approached practices with was something that forced Mihalik to take note.

“This kid, he always had the physicality,” Mihalik said. “Even when he was on scout team he would go after our best and biggest guys, and sometimes he would start fights in practice.”

But even his hard-nosed attitude could only take him so far. Not yet fully matured, Barner didn’t make the cut for varsity his sophomore year. And heading into his junior season, there still wasn’t a spot for him at quarterback.

For someone dead set on a DI future, it became apparent that a change had to be made. So along with Mihalik, Barner decided that he wouldn’t be a quarterback, but instead a linebacker and tight end.

That decision paid off very quickly — for Barner and for Aurora. Over the next two years, he made 124 tackles in 24 games, was named Aurora’s MVP and earned the Northeast Ohio DIII defensive player of the year award.

It had taken two-and-a-half years, a position switch and doubling in stature, but finally, Barner had broken through — mentally and physically.

“To be honest, I was just kind of a late bloomer,” Barner told The Daily. “But I do think that there’s definitely a mental aspect to that also. You can grow mentally and have confidence in yourself, but I think that comes through preparation.”

The success that Barner was finally seeing only invigorated him. He was receiving college offers, and he was starting on both sides of the ball, but the accolades only served to motivate him.

“I’m sure he thought he was working hard, like most kids think they are,” Mihalik said. “But starting that February before his senior year I think was when that lightbulb went off. … He was the first guy in the weight room, the last to leave. … I think he realized at that point, if he took the next step with his work ethic, he could not only be a DI player, but maybe a major DI player.”

Even after he had grown physically, Barner’s mental toughness continued to intensify, helping him reach a new level.

***

You can ask either Barner’s high school teammate Johnny Papesh, who now plays as a safety at Mount Union, or Mihalik what moment they think of when they think about Barner, they’ll both tell you the same thing. It was a game at the tail end of his senior year when they knew that Barner was the real deal.

Down two scores in a third round playoff game against Chardon, Aurora was discombobulated and on the brink of having its season ended. But when Barner walked into the locker room at halftime, something switched. Mihalik and Papesh’s accounts of Barner’s halftime speech slightly differ, but the sentiment remains the same — Barner took control.

Papesh remembers Barner as the loudest voice in the room.

“I remember we came back in the locker room, and AJ came in and got on everyone,” Papesh told The Daily. “He was the guy telling everyone, we need to lock in, like it’s ‘win or go home.’ ”

Mihalik, for his part, remembers Barner as a calming presence.

“You know, he probably had a little more composure than maybe his head coach did,” Mihalik joked. “We were scrambling trying to make adjustments, trying to figure out how we were going to come back in the second half. I remember him looking at me and saying, ‘We got this coach, we’re gonna be alright.’ And that was him leading me.”

But whatever exactly happened at halftime, neither disagree as to what came next: Barner completely took over the game on defense.

“He was an animal,” Papesh said. “Going out screaming, hitting everything, making every play on defense. He was going off, and it’s funny because I played with a guy (at Mount Union) who went to Chardon and played in the game and years later he was just like ‘Man, that No. 11, he was giving me the work.’ ”

In a monster second half, Aurora shut out Chardon and erased the deficit to make the final four in the state tournament. And Mihalik remembers taking note of just how much Barner had grown as a leader. He was no longer a skinny 5-foot-7 freshman team quarterback. He was a 6-foot-5, 225 lb. menace playing linebacker and tight end. And he was the best player on his team, but he never acted like it.

“He led by example and with his work ethic, but he also led vocally,” Mihalik said. “And that didn’t really happen until his senior year. He had the knack of being able to get on guys and yell and motivate that way at times, but he also knew when guys needed a pat on the back. … He wanted to make all of those kids around him better.”

But eventually, Aurora’s season came to an end, and Barner’s pre-college career still had one final twist left in it. Despite the fact that all but two of the schools who showed interest in him wanted him as a linebacker, or that throughout high school he had only made 15 total catches as a tight end — Barner committed to Indiana as a tight end. It surprised those around him, but Barner had again decided to gamble on himself.

And this time they knew him well enough to believe in his intuition.

***

When Barner got to Indiana, much like he has been his entire career, he was single-mindedly focused, and he didn’t pay much attention to general expectations.

“I always pictured myself being the best tight end to ever play at Indiana,” Barner said.

It took him just two years to leave an impression. After spending a year only on special teams, and another year as the second-string tight end, Barner came alive his junior season. He was named a team captain, caught four touchdowns and started every game in which he wasn’t injured.

But at the end of his junior season, once again, Barner’s plans again had to change. To become the NFL player he dreams of becoming, he felt he had to leave the Hoosiers.

“That hurt when I had to leave, and the whole process of leaving was painful,” Barner said. “I grew a lot, and matured a lot during that time.”

When he’d finally made his decision and arrived in Michigan, Papesh described his mindset as refining even further.

“He called me and he was like ‘I’m gonna live by myself, or with guys who have the same mindset as me,’ ” Papesh said. “He wanted to have that strict mindset on himself, and that’s when I was like ‘Damn, he’s focused on this.’ ”

***

Throughout his career, two competing forces have defined Barner. His single-minded focus on one goal, and his ability to take challenges to his ambition in stride.

He couldn’t have predicted doubling in size, or switching positions twice, or becoming a team captain and then transferring away. But the bumps along his path have never deterred him.

“Everyone’s story is different,” Barner said. “You always have it planned out, ‘It’s gonna go this way,’ and it never ends up doing that. … You might look at the guys that are older and in front of you and say, ‘My story is going to go exactly how his did.’ But it never works like that, your individual journey is different. Find what works best for you and stick to that.

I’ve been at a different school, I went pretty far away from home. I’m here now.”

And this Saturday in Ann Arbor, much of Barner’s story will come full circle. Facing off against Indiana, Barner will see remnants of his past while playing for a team he never expected to be on.

Eight years after putting all his chips on the table, Barner and those around him couldn’t have predicted anything about his career.

But he’s here now, ready to cash in. And to him, that’s all that matters.