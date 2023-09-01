Whether he wanted to or not, Mike Willey had to deliver hard news. After Zak Zinter sustained a broken hand, Willey — coach of the Buckingham Browne & Nichols high school football team in Massachusetts — told his star offensive guard that he couldn’t play.

Right before a key playoff game against Connecticut’s Avon Old Farms, no less, Zinter was just going to have to sit out. But in the way that star athletes defy both the odds and medical common sense, Zinter had other plans.

“(Zinter) kind of stopped me, and he’s like ‘Coach, there’s no way I’m not gonna play in this game,’ ” Willey told The Michigan Daily. “He was already one of the highest recruited guys. He didn’t have anything to prove. But he was very adamant that there was no way that he was not going to be out there with his teammates — even with a broken hand.”

So Zinter wrapped his injured hand in an immobilizing club and took the field alongside teammates who were inspired by his sacrifice. Seemingly unaffected by the injury, Zinter blocked and trapped as his team took a dominant 20-0 win.

It’s no stretch of the imagination that the same determined attitude may have influenced his decision to come back for a senior swan song. Even though he had a substantial NFL payday awaiting him at the draft, Zinter instead chose to return to the Michigan football team alongside other high-end players who returned. Just like playing with a broken hand, it’s who Zinter is as a leader:

A doer, not a talker.

But that quiet disposition means Zinter must make up ground, particularly as one of three newly-christened offensive captains. In some scenarios, he’s going to have to use his voice. Leading a team of 100-plus men takes all types of leadership strategies, a challenge he has embraced.

And the Wolverines need leadership now more than ever. Their offensive line lost two starters this offseason, then promptly introduced three quality transfers. It’s in relative flux compared to the past two Joe Moore Award-winning seasons. And it is without offensive coordinator and line coach Sherrone Moore for one game thanks to a suspension. Run-heavy Michigan is in desperate need of a steadying force for its offensive line.

With Zinter, that leadership has always been there. But his guidance hasn’t always come from words.

“The past few years, I’ve been a big guy to lead by example,” Zinter said. “And I think that still goes along with (it). It’s like, ‘Who are you going to be when no one’s watching?’ So I think I’ve done a really good job of that and (I’m) definitely going to be a more vocal leader this year.”

Lead by example might as well be Zinter’s nickname. He played through an injured hand twice in his college career, all the while remaining a steady force on an offensive line undergoing plenty of change the past two years. He’s a freak athlete, a mountain of a man and the kind of guy that teammates follow into battle — especially running backs, for whom he creates chasmic holes.

Among all the linemen that BB&N line coach Eric Olson has coached or scouted, no one has been quite like Zinter. Whereas other players his size simply use their bodies to bully opponents, Zinter practiced and played like a college player though he was still in high school. His footwork was impeccable, not to mention his physical traits. Even now in college, those all hold up.

“That’s a beast. That’s a big guy,” graduate defensive lineman Cam Goode said Monday. “Definitely one of the guys that’s the heart and soul of that interior line, but (also) somebody who’s able to be 320-plus and move his feet like he’s 280. That’s something you really don’t get and also have that strength.”

Aside from Zinter’s physical attributes, he will do anything — literally anything — to win. He’ll even play on the other side of the ball.

“(Zinter) primarily was an offensive player for us, but obviously he’s an incredible football player in general,” Olson told The Daily. “In a really tight game, the other team was running the ball a lot. He played two ways for us basically the entire game in 90-degree heat.”

Accompanying sheer will, Zinter is also a cerebral football player — an area in which he’s already leading his team. He visualizes the whole field with a bird’s eye perspective — what he and his fellow Michigan linemen have called a “balcony view.” It’s an effort to better protect the backfield and improve upon its trademark run game.

Visualizing blocking schemes isn’t Zinter’s own weakness. He has come off the field and given in-depth scouting reports since he was in high school. Whereas a lot of kids that age were sheepish about giving analysis, Zinter relayed exactly what he saw.

“I became a better football coach with Zak Zinter enrolled,” Willey said, himself a former All-American lineman at Tufts. “Now all my plays look like they work. … I’ve done this enough years to understand that the players are the ones that make schemes work. (The plays) all look pretty on the board. But when Zak Zinter’s smashing guys, that makes for a pretty good run game.”

Beyond brute force, Zinter’s understanding of his position means he doesn’t need that balcony view so much himself. But his teammates do. So he’s going to be right there next to them as they learn it.

One day, Zinter will likely clear paths in the NFL, something that seemed certain last offseason when he was draft eligible. Yet Zinter deferred his payday for one last chance to lead a talented Michigan team for one more title run.

“I can’t say I was overly surprised,” Olson said. “He comes from a great family that definitely values education. I’m sure wanting to do his full four years at Michigan played a part in it. And then, I know (Michigan has) come up short the last two years. I know that really, really eats at Zak. I think he’s just really driven by wanting to accomplish that.”

Will the Wolverines achieve those aspirations? Hard to say. But through setting a captain’s example for his teammates, Zinter is trying to lead the way.

Because he’s in charge now, both with his example and eventually with his voice. In his own way — one clubbed hand and 90-degree game at a time — Zinter has been speaking all along.