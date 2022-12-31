PARADISE VALLEY, Ariz. — Kalel Mullings still remembers the feeling after he scored the final touchdown of his high school football career.

“In my head, I was like, ‘Man, it’s done, this is my last touchdown ever,’ ” Mullings told The Daily Thursday.

Mullings starred on both offense and defense for Milton Academy’s varsity team, playing running back, receiver and linebacker. But he committed to Michigan to play defense, all but forfeiting any future opportunities to find the endzone.

He could not have imagined that, three years later, he would score two rushing touchdowns in the Big Ten Championship Game, helping write the 2022 Wolverines into the history books.

“An amazing feeling,” Mullings said, smiling wide. “And a bit of nostalgia, too.”

Mullings’s last few weeks may seem like a whirlwind. In the wake of Blake Corum’s season-ending knee injury, Michigan desperately needed more running back depth. Searching for a solution, the coaching staff approached Mullings with the idea of switching him from linebacker to running back for the season’s final stretch.

But this wasn’t simply a gimmick.

***

Kevin MacDonald typically waits to recruit players until they’re nearing a high schooler’s age. But MacDonald, the longtime head coach at Milton Academy, found a sixth grader — a running back — who he couldn’t wait around for.

It was Mullings.

“He was just in a different class than all of his peers,” MacDonald remembered.

Mullings was young for his grade, which is how he became a 13-year-old high school freshman competing against players as old as 19 in one of New England’s preeminent high school football leagues. But he was still bigger than everybody else, with his size shaping his bruising rushing style.

Mullings didn’t play offense every game — his usage varied, contingent on the score and situation. As a high school senior, he rushed for 371 yards and scored 22 touchdowns.

“I’d feel bad for whenever he would get through the front seven and it would be him and the free safety, just the two of them,” Lamar Riddicks, Milton Academy’s athletic director, said. “If I was the free safety, I would make a business decision to not try and tackle Kalel Mullings. … I would trip and fall.”

As his college recruitment picked up, Mullings faced a choice. He was a highly-touted linebacker, ranked as the No. 148 overall recruit in the nation and the top prospect in Massachusetts, according to 247Sports. His prowess earned him a Michigan offer before his 14th birthday, following a prolific freshman season.

But Mullings had offers to play running back, too, from schools like Stanford and Boston College. He waffled back and forth. Even his coaches chimed in. MacDonald, for one, always thought that his best position was receiver — he had 289 receiving yards and four touchdown receptions as a senior.

Ultimately, Mullings decided to play linebacker for Michigan. Even though then-defensive coordinator Don Brown recruited Mullings as a defender, the Wolverines always knew what they had in Mullings’s versatility, just in case.

Junior guard Zak Zinter — another Massachusetts native — played against Mullings in high school. Tuesday, when asked to recall the game, Zinter laughed.

“He single-handedly beat us in the second half,” Zinter said. “So when they started moving him to running back, I knew what he could do.”

That transition began in the spring, when Michigan had just four running backs on scholarship. It turned to Mullings for help.

“He got some of those touches in the spring and we were like, ‘Wow, this kid could be special,’ ” fifth-year offensive tackle Ryan Hayes said.

After alternating practice days between both positions throughout spring ball, Mullings entered fall camp prepared to play both positions. But an injury to junior linebacker Nikhai Hill-Green created a hole in the defensive depth chart. The Wolverines needed Mullings more at linebacker so he switched back, drawing the start in the season-opener against Colorado State.

And then, two-and-a-half months later, Corum went down.

“Here we are now,” Mullings smiled.

Mullings maintained that the transition to running back was easier now than when he did it in spring ball. He didn’t have to learn the whole system again, instead only memorizing game plans for specific opponents.

He didn’t miss a beat.

“That next practice when he got in there, I saw the same stuff that I was seeing in the spring,” Hayes said.

Hayes went on to compare Mullings — listed as 6-foot-2 and 232 pounds — to former Michigan standout Hassan Haskins, noting that the pair share similar traits as physical running backs. They also share a similar background, with Haskins having spent most of his freshman season learning a hybrid linebacker position at Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh’s suggestion.

And, much like Haskins, Mullings is striving to be more than a short-yardage back. He’s practiced solely on offense since Ohio State, which has allowed him to hone his craft by focusing on smaller responsibilities — like pass protection and route running. With three weeks between Mullings’s prolific Big Ten Championship Game performance and Saturday’s Fiesta Bowl, the process has finally slowed down.

“You can tell by the way he runs, he’s just a natural,” sophomore linebacker Junior Colson said. “You’re gonna see how good of a back he is as time keeps going.”

***

When Michigan players arrived at Thursday’s Fiesta Bowl Media Day, they scanned the room for their designated seats and name placards. Mullings walked in stride with sophomore Donovan Edwards, the pair eyeing the sign that read “Running Backs.”

There was only one problem. Mullings’ placard wasn’t there.

Aimless, Mullings wandered to the linebackers table, where he found his name right next to fifth-year linebacker Mike Barrett.

Kalel Mullings, linebacker/running back.

“They got you over here?” Michigan running backs coach Mike Hart quipped, laughing. “That should say running back/linebacker, not linebacker/running back.”

Because that’s who Mullings is now, a few position flips later. He’s a running back, just like he used to be.