There’s a 25-mile stretch of Interstate-94 where the road doesn’t turn.

It’s a rural stretch of highway that connects Port Huron on Michigan’s thumb coast with the northern suburbs of Metro Detroit. You wind out of Port Huron, and it’s a straight-shot for miles on end.

Those 25 miles make up half the journey that Braiden McGregor would travel often in his early high school days. Down to Troy, Michigan for travel hockey, then back up again, three to four days a week.

“I cherish that time in the car with him, that one-on-one time, more than anything in the world,” Braiden’s mom, Tara, told The Michigan Daily. “… Just having that hour to talk about anything and everything was such a beautiful thing. … It gave him a chance to reflect and bounce things off of us about, ‘Hey, where is my future headed? What do I want to do?

“Where do I want to go?’ ”

The journey he was traveling for travel hockey those nights was marked, but the one he traveled to become a now-senior edge rusher on the Michigan football team was not.

And unlike that final stretch on I-94, the route was far from a straight shot.

***

When you take I-94 all the way up into Port Huron, like most cities, the roads start turning plenty.

Pick the right road, and you might end up in Braiden’s neighborhood. It’s a neighborhood Tara and Steve love to take walks in. And one day, after traveling those roads on one of their walks, they got back home to find out that Braiden had suddenly made a massive decision about where his road would lead him.

Seemingly out of the blue, late in his junior year, the four-star recruit told his parents he’d decided where he wanted to take his talents. Having no idea what school he’d choose, his Michigan-fan parents were ecstatic that he chose to commit to the Wolverines.

The decision was a culmination of three dominant years at Port Huron Northern High School (PHN). So dominant that practices starting looking a little different.

“When he came through is when we really stopped having a lot of full-contact practices,” PHN defensive coordinator Brett VanDrew told The Daily with a chuckle. “We started to go with more THUD practices and just getting fits. We were tackling a lot more pads, rather than people, when he was coming through.”

With that type of impact on a team, and his leadership making practices more competitive even if they sometimes had to get less physical, Braiden made his presence felt every single day. After getting called up from the freshman team to varsity for a playoff game and making multiple tackles for losses, it was full steam ahead. Domination ensued, and the recruiting frenzy followed not long after.

Courtesy of Tara McGregor

When Notre Dame offered him a scholarship and scores of Power Five programs followed, his school and city started seeing attention unlike anything they’d seen in recent history — all because of Braiden.

“My basketball year my junior season was kind of insane,” Braiden told The Daily. “Coaches from all over the country were at games, and sometimes it took away from the basketball games. The fans were obsessed with it, people would take pictures, and Coach Harbaugh loves taking those pictures with everybody, meeting with everybody.”

So it was no secret Braiden had big goals, but where he would achieve those wasn’t known by anyone but him. Until one day when his parents got back from that walk.

And with that decision came another trip down I-94, this time bypassing the exit toward Troy — the McGregor’s wanted to let Michigan’s staff know in-person.

Courtesy of Tara McGregor

Posing to take a picture with Harbaugh in his office, Tara hit record instead of taking a photo. There, as the group stood posing and smiling, Braiden broke the news to Harbaugh as the room — and the McGregor’s new dog Basil, who was the first dog in that office according to Harbaugh — erupted in joy.

But that scene took place amid his junior year, meaning Braiden still had unfinished business up in Port Huron.

Straight back up I-94 they went.

***

Braiden had plenty of work to do, and he kept building as he grew his repertoire throughout his senior season, working toward one last run with before enrolling early at Michigan.

Part of that final run included the annual high-stakes cross town rivalry between PHN and Port Huron High. Both teams often compete for league titles in the late-season game, both share the same home field on the south end of the city and both draw the whole city’s attention.

And in this particular matchup, more than just the city was watching.

“I remember before the game (then-Detroit Lions cornerback) Darius Slay tweeted, ‘Oh I’m going to be at the Port Huron-Northern game,’ ” Braiden said. “Before the game I introduced myself. … He was just like, ‘Hey man ball out. I go to high school football games all the time, as soon as we heard Port Huron Northern, I knew I had to come watch you.’ That’s pretty cool. That’s a guy that I watch every Sunday.”

While Braiden was eager to make an introduction, he clearly didn’t need one. He was the center of attention, he was the show. He had been throughout the last couple seasons, and he was in his final cross-town rivalry tilt.

But late in the game, he got attention for a totally different reason.

“My kids all know that if you’re hurt, then (you) pop back up and walk off,” Tara said. “If you’re injured, I understand you laying there. But don’t just lay there for attention because I will lose it up in the stands.”

The late-game play had ended, and Braiden stayed down.

Tara and Steve knew something was wrong right away. As Braiden stayed down, they booked it to the field.

“It still haunts me to this day,” VanDrew said.

Before any official diagnosis was made, everyone knew it was bad. The four-star Michigan commit, with his whole career ahead of him and so much to lose, was down on the ground feeling his knee “dangling” while crying in pain. He remembered his family taught him to get up if he could, and he simply couldn’t.

“I can remember it like it was yesterday,” PHN head coach Larry Roelens told The Daily. “When it happened, where it happened, what had happened. I felt very bad for him and his family.”

Braiden tore his MCL, PCL and meniscus on that play. The route he had in his head for where things were going to go was torn with them.

Everything he was doing was thrown off course, and everywhere he wanted to go became a whole lot further away. For Braiden, it was once again time to take the long, winding road.

***

Braiden wanted his road to Michigan to be a runway. He wanted to contribute right away. He wanted to ball-out.

Instead, he early-enrolled at Michigan barely able to do anything. He was recovering from surgery, rehabbing, fighting for a chance to get back to full health.

He no longer knew how long the road was going to be.

“That was one of my biggest struggles in life that I’ve had so far,” Braiden said, sitting up in his chair. “… It’s just like get right, get ready, do all the rehabbing, get the surgery as soon as possible and get going.”

Courtesy of Tara McGregor

Braiden was making progress, but when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, he was right back up I-94 heading home. He could no longer complete the same levels of physical therapy with facilities closed, yet another speed bump, and even when he got workouts in he still felt far from his past self. Knowing how he used to feel while playing and being as far away from that feeling as ever — that hurt.

“The mental journey is so unexplainable,” Tara said. “ … That set him back emotionally. Kind of as a high school kid you feel like you’re invincible a bit, and in one swift move you realize it all can be taken away from you. … It was a very long physical but a very long mental process for him.”

It was that mental road that perhaps took the longest to traverse. Even when Braiden got cleared to play in his sophomore year at Michigan, he wasn’t the same yet.

He needed more confidence. More trust in his knee. More belief that a longer road can be traversed and that he can make it his own.

It took time — lots of it. A horrifying knee injury spells the end of many careers. The mental anguish that goes along it is incalculable.

But so was Braiden’s resolve.

“I think we really saw a shift in Braiden in his junior year,” Tara said. “Where we saw the confidence that we had always seen him have, that he kind of lost a little along the way his freshman and sophomore year. And then we just saw him change into this man that was confident and secure in himself and believed in himself.

“I remember my husband just sitting there talking and I’m like, ‘We got Braiden back. He’s back.’ ”

Tara credited the Michigan staff, but specifically strength coach Ben Herbert, for helping get Braiden back. It wasn’t for strengthening his knee that she was giving the praise. It was for strengthening the mind. It didn’t matter how strong Braiden’s knee was if he didn’t believe in it.

Belief and “busting his butt” in rehab, as Roelens put it, took a while. Years even. But Braiden got it back — all of it. His knee, his confidence and trust in himself. It’s not hard to see as he rushes from the edge.

***

These days, more than just the McGregors travel down I-94 when it pertains to Braiden and football. Each fall before camp, hundreds of letters make the trip too.

They twist their way out of Port Huron, take the 25-mile straight shot to Metro Detroit, and work their way to Ann Arbor.

For the last three seasons, Tara has written a letter to each member of the Michigan football team before fall camp. She’s seen the anguish and hardship of being a football player first hand. She knows that it isn’t easy. After seeing what Braiden went through and realizing just how much she worries about all the players, she wants each player to know that just like their own families, she’s right there in their corner with them.

She picks a different quote at the top of each letter, individualized for each player. For Braiden’s, when it isn’t a Juice Wrld quote, it’s one from Christopher Robin:

“You’re braver than you believe. And stronger than you seem. And smarter than you think.”

For Braiden and all the twists and turns he’s been through, that goes a long way.