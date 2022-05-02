The 2022 NFL Draft has drawn to a close, and a flurry of former Michigan football players have found new homes at the professional level.

Over the weekend , five Wolverines heard their names called during the seven round process, and six more inked contracts afterwards as undrafted free agents.

Star defensive end Aidan Hutchinson headlined the crop of drafted players. The Detroit Lions selected the consensus All-American with the second overall pick, keeping Hutchinson — who was born in Plymouth and attended high school in Dearborn — in Michigan for the foreseeable future.

Defensive back Daxton Hill, who declared for the draft following his junior season, became the second Michigan player to hear his name called; the Cincinnati Bengals selected Hill with the 31st pick of the first round. A former five-star recruit, Hill will bring his versatility and athleticism to Cincinnati’s secondary.

Edge rusher David Ojabo saw his stock fall after suffering a torn achilles during Michigan’s pro day in March. Once presumed to be a first round pick, Ojabo slid into the second round and into the hands of the Baltimore Ravens with the 45th pick. In Baltimore, Ojabo will reunite with former Michigan defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald, who rejoined the Ravens this past offseason to assume the same position that he held with the Wolverines.

Two more Wolverines heard their name called on Day Three. Running back Hassan Haskins, who was selected 131st overall by the Titans in the fourth round, will bring his trademarked physical playstyle to Tennessee; meanwhile, offensive tackle Andrew Stueber joins the New England Patriots after becoming the 245th overall pick in the seventh round.

A number of other Michigan players found homes shortly after the draft concluded. Linebacker Josh Ross, the Wolverines’ leading tackler last season, will join Ojabo, Macdonald and John Harbaugh in Baltimore. Defensive tackle Christopher Hinton — a former 5-star recruit who forewent his final season of college eligibility to jumpstart his NFL career — and receiver Daylen Baldwin both signed with the New York Giants.

Vincent Gray, who started all 14 games at cornerback last season, signed with the New Orleans Saints; safety Brad Hawkins, a stalwart and leader in Michigan’s secondary, inked a deal with the Atlanta Falcons, and defensive tackle Donovan Jeter, a Pennsylvania native, reached an agreement with the Pittsburgh Steelers.