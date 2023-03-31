After an extensive recruiting process, five-star quarterback Jadyn Davis has committed to the Michigan football team. Ranked 28th nationally in the class of 2024 according to 247 Sports, the site lists the signal-caller as the second-best quarterback in his class. A highly touted prospect, Davis held 33 offers from schools such as Alabama, Tennessee and Georgia. Michigan came out on top on Friday after Davis released a top-five list of schools March 24.

Coming off a stellar junior season in which he led Providence Day School (N.C.) to a state championship, Davis was electric with the ball in his hands. Throwing for 3,425 yards and a 43-6 touchdown-to-interception ratio, the North Carolina Gatorade Player of the Year dazzled with his skillset.

With Davis’ signing, Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh has found his quarterback of the future. The 6-foot phenom looks to be the next highly touted quarterback prospect in line after the ascension of junior quarterback JJ McCarthy to stardom. Davis’ commitment saves Michigan from scrambling to find other high-end quarterback prospects in the recruiting cycle.

After what many called an underwhelming 2023 recruiting class that featured zero five-star caliber players and a heavy dose of the transfer portal — despite Michigan’s recent on-field successes — Davis becomes the first five-star to commit to a 2024 Michigan class that has the potential to be Harbaugh’s best. Ranked fourth nationally prior to Davis’ commitment, his addition helped Michigan leap past Notre Dame in the national rankings.

Not necessarily known for its national recruiting in recent program history, Davis’ commitment flips the script for Michigan. Davis looks to serve as both a cornerstone of his class and potentially the next three or four years of Harbaugh’s program, should he live up to the hype.

After back-to-back Big Ten championships and wins over Ohio State under a new era of Michigan football success, Jadyn Davis looks to extend that recent tradition into a time-honored one.