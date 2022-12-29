PARADISE VALLEY, Ariz. — By the time I made my way over to Dee Winters during TCU’s portion of Fiesta Bowl Media Day, he could sense the question coming.

I’m trying to figure out, in the simplest terms, what is the 3-3-5 defense?

“Man, that’s the fifth time I’ve been asked this,” Winters, one of the starting linebackers, laughed.

That’s not surprising. Everyone is trying to understand the Horned Frogs’ unorthodox defensive system ahead of their College Football Playoff clash with the No. 2 seed Michigan football team Saturday afternoon — including the Wolverines themselves.

“We haven’t seen anybody play like this all season,” Michigan co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Matt Weiss said Tuesday. “It’s a different style.”

Joe Gillespie arrived at TCU last December after spending seven years at Tulsa, including the last three as the Hurricanes’ defensive coordinator. In that role, he first implemented the 3-3-5 scheme, overhauling Tulsa’s previous base four-man front.

In the spring, Gillespie ushered in the same system transformation with the Horned Frogs — deploying three defensive linemen, three linebackers and five defensive backs. It’s atypical, but it plays to their main strength.

“Our team is built with speed, so it allows you to get more speed on the field,” Gillespie said Thursday. “It allows you to be very versatile in the looks that you get. … The first thing that’s gonna stand out is there are a lot of hats running fast that can get to the ball in a number of different ways.”

But how exactly does the 3-3-5 system work, on an individual position level? I spoke to a number of TCU players and coaches Thursday to try and figure it out.

Defensive backs

The Horned Frogs rely on their speed, and playing five defensive backs is the easiest way to do that.

“It allows you to play fast, allows you to play free,” Horned Frogs cornerback Josh Newton said. “It gives you a lot of freedom.”

Freedom, and also insurance. In playing just three players along the defensive line, TCU deploys an extra safety. In part, it’s a response to the air-raid, spread style offenses that dominate the Big 12.

Still, the Horned Frogs aren’t other-wordly in their passing defense — they surrender 235.6 passing yards per game, the 83rd-best mark in the country. They do, however, boast a premier cornerback in Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, the 2022 Jim Thorpe Award recipient as the best defensive back in college football.

So while the safety doubles as an extra cover guy, his true importance is providing another “hat” to fly to the ball.

“We use our safeties to hit on the run,” cornerbacks coach Carlton Buckels explained.

That versatile approach is the hallmark of the 3-3-5 scheme, especially for the defensive backs.

“Corners, they can be lockdown guys,” Gillespie said. “But they can also be hard flat guys; they can be guys that set the edge for you.”

Linebackers

In the lead up to the game, TCU’s goal on defense has become clear — the Horned Frogs want to stop the run first. If they do so, Michigan will become one-dimensional, giving TCU the upper hand.

The 3-3-5 plays right into that agenda.

“It gives three linebackers an opportunity to make a play on the running back,” Winters said. “It allows me to play certain gaps that I can just shoot and know that’s my job.”

Added Johnny Hodges, the Horned Frogs’ leading-tackler: “It gives you an opportunity to get downhill and get your hands on the ball. It just allows you to get out of the box.”

TCU ranks 67th in the country in rushing defense, allowing 149.5 rushing yards per game. But against Texas, the Horned Frogs held All-American running back Bijan Robinson to just 29 yards on 12 carries. So there’s a blueprint to follow against a stout Michigan rushing attack led by sophomore Donovan Edwards.

Size helps the linebacker core here, too — each of the starters is listed as more than 230 pounds, and it’s not a coincidence that each has more than 65 tackles on the season, either.

Defensive line

While there are only three linemen in a 3-3-5 system, their presence is equally important.

“You have a responsibility of holding gaps and allowing the linebackers to fit,” TCU defensive lineman Dylan Horton said.

As Horton eluded to, gaps and positioning is everything. If the linemen don’t win their battles, then the linebackers lose their lane into the backfield. From there, things begin to unravel.

“We’re going to ask a lot of our positions across the board,” Gillespie said. “D-linemen, linebackers, corners, safeties. They all have to be extremely versatile.”

Recap

The 3-3-5 defensive system is predicated on speed and versatility, presenting an unconventional look for opposing offenses. And the Horned Frogs aren’t afraid to add in new wrinkles, too — in the Big Ten Championship game against Kansas State, they deployed a 5-2-4 formation in short yardage situations.

“That’s something I think is always an advantage defensively, having a lot of personnel packages,” Gillespie said. “… You would like to be able to stay in your defense. But we have other packages to combat things, too.”

Needless to say: It’s a lot for Michigan — and everyone else — to figure about.